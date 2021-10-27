BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Match 4

Balochistan (BAL) will take on Southern Punjab (SOP) in match number four of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams started their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign with a draw. Balochistan drew with Sindh, but they bagged 10 points by virtue of taking a first-innings lead. Southern Punjab, meanwhile, drew with Central Punjab, who scored more in the first innings.

BAL vs SOP Probable Playing 11 today

Balochistan: Imran Butt, Imam-ul-Haq (c), Abdul Bangalzai, Haris Sohail, Kashif Bhatti, Bismillah Khan (wk), Ayaz Tasawwar, Amad Butt, Raza-ul-Hasan, Junaid Khan, Gohar Faiz

Southern Punjab: Zain Abbas, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Siddiq (wk), Imran Rafiq, Naved Yasin, Zia-ul-Haq, Azam Khan, Aamer Yamin, Ali Usman, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Abbas (c)

Match Details

BAL vs SOP, Match 4, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Date & Time: October 27th 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium is likely to be a decent one to bat on. While the fast bowlers may get some help early on in the game, the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before sifting gears.

Today’s BAL vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bismillah Khan batted well in the first game of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 74 and 14 not out in the two innings against Sindh.

Batter

Imran Butt was magnificent in the game against Sindh. He smashed a ton and a half-century, dominating the game with the bat for Balochistan.

All-rounder

Amad Butt has a solid record in first-class cricket. He averages 23.62 with the ball and can score some vital runs as well.

Bowler

Ali Usman was the best bowler for Southern Punjab in their game against Central Punjab, taking five wickets in the match.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team

Imran Butt (BAL)

Amad Butt (BAL)

Aamer Yamin (SOP)

Raza-ul-Hasan (BAL)

Tayyab Tahir (SOP)

Important stats for BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team

Imran Butt: 163 runs in two innings

Raza-ul-Hasan: 5 wickets in two innings

Aamer Yamin: 3 wickets in two innings

Tayyab Tahir: 79 runs in two innings

BAL vs SOP Dream 11 Prediction (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Dream11 Team for Balochistan vs Southern Punjab - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Siddiq, Bismillah Khan, Imran Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Abdul Bangalzai, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Gohar Faiz, Raza-ul-Hasan, Ali Usman

Captain: Imran Butt. Vice-captain: Tayyab Tahir

Dream11 Team for Balochistan vs Southern Punjab - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Azam Khan, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Zia-ul-Haq, Gohar Faiz, Raza-ul-Hasan, Ali Usman

Captain: Amad Butt. Vice-captain: Aamer Yamin

Edited by Samya Majumdar