BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 15th, 2019

Bangladesh and Afghanistan again cross paths after a one-off Test earlier in the month as they face each other in the third match of the ongoing Tri-series involving Zimbabwe as well. Both teams will fancy their chances coming into this game given their record on spinning tracks. Although Bangladesh was able to sneak past Zimbabwe in the first game, they face a stern test against the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman, who are considered to be among the best spinners in the format. Bangladesh though, will rely on their experience and knowledge of home conditions which evens out what promises to be an exciting contest on Sunday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

BAN vs AFG Squads

Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Yeasin Arafat.

Afghanistan:

Rashid Khan(C), Hazratullah Zazai, Ashgar Afghan, Najeeb Tarakai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohd Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Fazal Niazai, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Rahmanullah, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shahidullah, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Dawlat Zadran and Naveen ul Haq

BAN vs AFG Playing XI Updates

Bangladesh:

No changes are expected of Bangladesh after a close win against Zimbabwe. Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar will once again be opening the batting for them with the experience of Shakib, Rahim and Mahmudullah serving them well. With Mosaddek Hossain and Afif in their ranks, they have a very long batting unit with their number nine, Mohammad Saifuddin also being a clean hitter of the cricket ball. Taijul had a decent debut against Zimbabwe and should complement Shakib and Mustafizur in the bowling unit.

Possible XI: Sarkar, Das, Shakib(C), Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah, Sabbir, Mosaddek, Afif, Saifuddin, Taijul and Mustafizur

Afghanistan:

Similar to their opponents, Afghanistan shouldn't be making any changes with Rahmanullah starring at the top of the order. With Ashgar Afghan and Mohd Nabi in the middle order, they are well served. Gulbadin Naib adds batting depth with Rashid Khan also capable of clearing the boundaries with ease. Mujeeb ur Rahman's spell in the powerplay overs will be crucial against Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das on Sunday

Possible XI: Zazai, Rahmanullah (WK), Tarakai, Afghan, Nabi, Najibullah, Naib, Rashid(C), Mujeeb, Karim Janat and Fareed.

BAN vs AFG Match Details

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd Match

15th September 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

BAN vs AFG Pitch Report

The pitch is playing better with each passing game with more turn for the spinners to exploit. With some early movement for the pacers as well, it should be an even contest between bat and ball. 150 should be competitive on this surface with the pitch getting slower as the match progresses.

BAN vs AFG Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das showed glimpses of what he is capable of against Zimbabwe although he couldn't convert his start. He should be picked in the fantasy team while Mushfiqur Rahim could also be preferred alongside Das if the credits suffice.

Batsmen: Top-order batsmen are key with Soumya Sarkar and Hazratullah Zazai picked in the side for their explosiveness in the powerplay overs. While Najeeb Tarakai is also a stable option for this game, one of Ashgar Afghan or Afif Hossain should suffice as the final batting option in the fantasy team.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan and Mohd Nabi are must-haves on this surface with their spin bound to trouble the opposition. Both of them have ample experience playing all over the world in elite competitions such as IPL and BBL and should earn a number of fantasy points on Sunday.

Bowlers: While Rashid Khan is a must-have in the fantasy team, the Bangladesh duo of Mohd Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman were brilliant with their variations against Zimbabwe. They should also be picked in the side along with Rashid while the likes of Taijul Islam and Mujeeb ur Rahman should also do their bit in the powerplay overs.

Captain: Mohammad Nabi can accelerate the scoring rate regardless of the nature of the pitch. He is due for a big performance with both bat and ball while the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das are also decent options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Najeeb Tarakai, Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohd Nabi, Mohd Saifuddin, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: Mohd Nabi, Vice-Captain: Liton Das

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Ashgar Afghan, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Hazratullah Zazai, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohd Nabi, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Mohd Nabi