BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 24th, 2019

After a set of highly entertaining round-robin stage clashes as part of the ongoing tri-series in Bangladesh, the hosts will clash with Afghanistan in the summit clash in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The two fixtures featuring these two sides in the group stages saw both teams winning one fixture each. Although Afghanistan started the series on a high, they have looked slightly shaky in recent matches and the injury to Rashid Khan will be a major dent in their chances before the commencement of this game.

By the look of things, Bangladesh appear like the favourites to win this game and will fancy their chances at home against the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Shafiul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohd Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Nazmul Shanto

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (C), Hazratullah Zazai, Ashgar Afghan, Najeeb Tarakai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohd Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Fazal Niazai, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Rahmanullah, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shahidullah, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Dawlat Zadran and Naveen ul Haq

Playing XI Updates

Bangladesh

No changes are expected from Bangladesh after a good win over Afghanistan earlier in the week. They will be thrilled with Shakib Al Hasan's return to form while Mustafizur and Saifuddin have continued to pick wickets. The emergence of Shafiul Islam bodes well for the home side while much is expected from Liton Das and Nazmul Shanto at the top of the order on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Liton, Shanto, Shakib (C), Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Sabbir, Afif, Mosaddek, Saif, Mustafizur and Shafiul

Afghanistan

With concerns over Rashid Khan's fitness, Afghanistan might bring in Sharafuddin Ashraf, who is a resourceful all-rounder with some experience also under his belt. Their batting unit looks well settled with their openers Rahmanullah and Hazratullah providing the goods consistently.

Najibullah Zadran has been their best batsmen with useful knocks in the middle order while Ashgar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi have chipped in with some crucial knocks. If Rashid doesn't play the game, the onus will be on Mujeeb to lead the bowling unit with the spinner being their highest wicket-taker in the series.

Possible XI: Rahmanullah, Hazratullah, Zadran, Nabi, Afghan, Shafiqullah (WK), Naib, Ashraf/Rashid, Mujeeb, Dawlat and Naveed.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Final

24th September 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch should have something in it for both pacers and spinners. Chasing is the preferred option with 150-160 being par here. The previous fixture here between the two sides saw Afghanistan go berserk in the latter overs which might not be the case on Tuesday. Off-pace deliveries will be key for the pacers to stay in the game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim is due for a big score in the series with the diminutive wicket-keeper unable to convert his starts in the middle overs. He should be expected to step up to the fore and guide his side to a vital win.

Batsmen: Liton Das has also consistently gotten off to starts without scoring a fifty. He should be picked in the side with one of Hazratullah or Rahmanullah accompanying him in the batting department. Both Najibullah Zadran and Ashgar Afghan are capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, which makes them solid options for this game.

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi and Shakib Al Hasan are must-have players in this game given their skill-set. The pitch also suits their trade as both of them are crucial to their respective side's fortunes on Tuesday. Along with them, the likes of Gulbadin Naib and Mosaddek Hossain are also viable candidates if another all-rounder is preferred in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: If passed fit for this game, Rashid Khan is a certain pick in the fantasy team. In spite of the build-up being mostly about Rashid, fellow spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has been sensational in this series. He has picked seven wickets so far and is another must-have player alongside Mohammad Saifuddin. While one of Mustafizur Rahman or Shafiul will suffice from the Bangladesh roster, Naveed ul Haq is one to watch out for with his pace and subtle variations.

Captain: IPL teammates Shakib Al Hasan and Mohd. Nabi are the prime candidates for captaincy given their form with the bat and ball this series. If an established batsman is to be picked as captain, look no further than Mushfiqur Rahim or Liton Das, who could produce match-winning knocks on the day.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Hazratullah Zazai, Ashgar Afghan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohd Saifuddin, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Mohd Nabi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Nazmul Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ashgar Afghan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohd Saifuddin, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Shafiul Islam. Captain: Liton Das, Vice-Captain: Mohd Nabi.