BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For ICC World Cup 2023, Match 3

Bangladesh (BAN) will take on Afghanistan (AFG) in the third match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, India on Saturday, October 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Bangladesh (BAN) will be walking into the tournament confident of themselves as they have a very compact team. Their biggest weakness was the opening slot which had a vacuum due to the exclusion of Tamim Iqbal from the team. However, they have sorted the problem in the warm-ups and now it is time to put the new formula to the test. The middle-order and the spin department of the team look pretty solid with a promising pace unit to aid them.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, with their strong spin attack and a well-assembled batting order will look to punch above their weight in the tournament. They have some really promising players in their squad and there is no way any side will take the match away from them without a fight. Afghanistan will give their all to win the match and walk with their heads held high in the newest and one of the most exciting rivalries of the cricketing universe.

BAN vs AFG Match Details

The third match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played on October 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The match will commence at 10:30 a.m. IST. Live scores and commentary on the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAN vs AFG, 3rd Match, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Date and Time: October 7, 2023, Saturday; 10.30 am IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

BAN vs AFG, Pitch Report

The pitch at Dharamsala will be good for batting. As the game will be played during the day, it is expected that the batters of both sides with enjoy the track. There will be less spin available on the wicket and hence a lot will depend on how the bowlers use their variation on this track.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

BAN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Md Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud.

AFG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahamt Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Litton Das

Litton Das is an attacking opening batter. He looks to score runs quickly at the beginning. The consistency of Das makes him a good choice from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran is the mainstay of the Afghan batting. He has a solid technique and is a consistent run scorer. Therefore, Zadran will be a very important choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder - Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladeshi skipper can be a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. Shakib Al Hasan's ability to change the complexion of a match with either of his trades makes him the best choice all-rounder for the match.

Bowler - Rashid Khan

The Afghan superstar is bound to affect the match with the ball. In most cases, he delivers a match-winning spell but he can also change the complexion of a match with the bat. Rashid Khan will be a must-pick for this match.

BAN vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladeshi skipper will be a key player in the match. His performance with the bat and the ball will go a long way in determining the fate of the match. Shakib can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Ibrahim Zadran

The Afghan top-order batter is a stable and consistent run scorer. He has a good technique and will be a key cog in the Afghan mechanism. Zadran will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for BAN vs AFG, Match 3

Ibrahim Zadran

Tanzid Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Rashid Khan

BAN vs AFG Match Expert Tips

The wicket at Dharamsala will favour the faster bowlers, especially at the beginning of both innings. The batters will enjoy the surface and we can expect a high-scoring encounter. A 2-4-3-2 combination will be good for the match.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Tanzid Hasan

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c) , Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Rashid Khan

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c)

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Rashid Khan (vc), Mujeeb Ur Rahman