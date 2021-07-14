BAN vs BUG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania matches - July 15th, 2021

Baneasa will be up against the Bucharest Gladiators in Match No. 13 and 14 of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest, on Thursday.

Both teams have had a disappointing first half in the ECS T10 Romania 2021. Baneasa have lost all four of their games so far as they continue their search for a maiden win this season.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, have gained some momentum as they registered their first win against Asian Cricket Club Bucharest. They, therefore, have two points from four games.

In the build-up to the upcoming ECS T10 Romania fixture, here are three players who can be picked as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Abdul Shakoor

Baneasa batsman Abdul Shakoor is the leading run-scorer for his side in this edition of the ECS T10 Romania so far. The right-handed batsman has scored 131 runs from four games to go with three thirty-plus scores as well. In his team’s previous game against Cluj, he struck an unbeaten 28-ball 42 at a strike rate of 150. Shakoor's innings was studded with three fours and as many sixes.

#2 Pavel Florin

Pavel Florin is the leading wicket-taker for the Bucharest Gladiators in the ECS T10 Romania 2021. He has picked up five wickets from four games at an impressive strike rate of six. Florin registered his best figures of 3/34 against United CC.

#1 Muhammad Moiz

Right-handed batsman Muhammad Moiz is the top run-getter for the Bucharest Gladiators thus far. He has scored 136 runs in four outings in the ECS T10 Romania 2021. Moiz has played at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 247.47.

His highest score of 45 came against Asian Cricket Club Bucharest in his side’s most recent match. The 16-ball knock was laced with five fours and four sixes and he played at a strike rate of 281.3. Moiz's blitz helped the Bucharest Gladiators chase down a target of 140 to register their first win of the tournament as well.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee