BAN vs BUG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Romania 2022, Qualifier 1

Baneasa will take on Bucharest Gladiators in the first qualifier of the ECS Romania 2022 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Saturday.

With six wins and one loss from their eight matches so far, Baneasa are on top of the league standings. They have 13 points and a net run rate of +0.353. Baneasa, however, arrive at this clash after suffering a massive defeat at the hands of United. They lost that game by 53 runs and will be hoping to give a better account of themselves in this game.

Meanwhile, Bucharest Gladiators finished second in the league standings. They have five wins from eight games and have a net run rate of +1.172. They defeated Cluj by eight wickets in their last game and will enter this game with plenty of confidence.

BAN vs BUG Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Isfahan Doekhie, Joby Charly, Anik Ahmed/Muhammad Shabbir-I, Kavinda Chandrakantha/Wasif Sharif, Muhammad Mashal, Abdul Shakoor(c), Ijaz Hussain, Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Prasanna, Zafar Ullah, Supinder Hayer

BUG XI

Moiz Muhammad, Imran Haider(wk), Cosmin Zavoiu(c), Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu(C), Syed Ali Zain, Manmeet Koli, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Muhammad Mashal, Sagara Perera, Tehzeeb Ul Hassan

Match Details

BAN vs BUG, ECS Romania 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 30th April, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance here. Batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before accelerating.

Today’s BAN vs BUG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Sajid is a good choice for the wicketkeeper's role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He will be a difficult player to stop once he gets going.

Batters

M Muhammad has been outstanding in the competition this season and should be the first choice for the captaincy pick of your BAN vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 216 runs at an average of 36 and at a strike rate of over 207. He is the second-highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker in the competition. Moiz has also scalped 14 wickets at a fantastic economy rate of 7.12.

All-rounders

I Hussain is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 192 runs at a strike rate of 150. He has also picked up nine scalps in the tournament.

M Koli is a brilliant all-rounder who can take the game away from the opposition. He has scored 125 runs so far and has also taken 10 wickets.

Bowlers

P Singh has been in top form and will be expected to lead the bowling unit for his side. He has collected nine wickets so far and will be gunning for more.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAN vs BUG Dream11 prediction team

M Muhammad (BUG) – 889 points

I Hussain (BAN) – 653 points

M Koli (BUG) – 627 points

M Mashal (BUG) – 501 points

W Ahmed (BUG) – 404 points

Important stats for BAN vs BUG Dream11 prediction team

M Muhammad: 216 runs and 14 wickets

I Hussain: 192 runs and 9 wickets

M Koli: 125 runs and 10 wickets

M Mashal: 109 runs and 10 wickets

W Ahmed: 9 wickets

BAN vs BUG Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Sajid, M Muhammad, M Mashal, I Doekhie, I Hussain, M Koli, W Ahmed, J Charly, P Singh, A Ahmed, C Zavoiu

Captain: M Muhammad, Vice-Captain: M Koli

BAN vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sajid, M Muhammad, M Mashal, I Doekhie, I Hussain, M Koli, W Ahmed, P Singh, A Ahmed, A Zawwar, C Zavoiu

Captain: I Hussain, Vice-Captain: M Mashal

