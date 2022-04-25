BAN vs BUG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Romania 2022, Match 1 and 2

Baneasa (BAN) will take on Bucharest Gladiators (BUG) in the first and second games of the ECS T10 Romania 2022 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Monday.

Both teams have a decent blend of youth and experience as they look to get their campaigns off to a winning start.

BAN vs BUG Probable Playing XIs

BAN

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Prasanna, Muhammad Mashal, Ijaz Hussain, Isfahan Doekhie, Joby Charly, Perminder Singh, Ank Ahmed, Muhammad Shabbir-I, Kavinda Chandrakantha.

BUG

Imran Haider (wk), Sagara Perera, Tehzeeb UI Hassan, Dilan Disnaka, Danushka Lakmal, Manmeet Koli, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Syed Ali Zain, K Subramaniyam, Iransha Heshan.

Match Details

Match: BAN vs BUG, ECS T10 Romania 2022, Match 1 and 2.

Date and Time: April 25, 2022; 11:30 AM and 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Bucharest's Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground seems to to be ideal for batting. The ball could move around at the start of the innings, so batters must be patient when playing their shots. The average score at the venue is 129 runs.

Today’s BAN vs BUG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Imran Haider: He's a key player for Bucharest Gladiators, scoring 2917 runs at an average of 22.79 in 158 games.

Batters

Adnan Hanif: He hasn't had much success with the bat in recent years, having only scored 48 runs in nine games across all formats. However, he could come good in this match.

All-rounders

Ijaz Hussain: Hussain is a fabulous all-rounder who has been consistent for his team. He has scored 96 runs in ten T20I games and has also taken 11 wickets. He could prove to be an exciting captaincy choice in your BAN vs BUG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Cosmin Zavoiu: He will lead the bowling attack for the Bucharest Gladiators, and he has looked impressive in recent years. He has picked up four wickets in ten games at an economy rate of 7.20.

Five best players to pick in BAN vs BUG Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Shakoor (BAN)

Manmeet Koli (BUG)

Isfahan Doekhie (BAN)

K Subramaniyam (BUG)

Muhammad Shabbir-I (BAN).

Key stats for BAN vs BUG Dream11 prediction team

Manmeet Koli: 403 runs and 32 wickets in 28 matches

Pavel Florin: 26 runs and 15 wickets in 16 matches

Muhammad Mashal: 848 runs and 14 wickets in 18 matches.

BAN vs BUG Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs BUG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Prasanna, Sagara Perera, Ijaz Hussain, Isfahan Doekhie, Manmeet Koli, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Syed Ali Zain, Ank Ahmed.

Captain: Ijaz Hussain. Vice-Captain: Sagara Perera.

BAN vs BUG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imran Haider, Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Prasanna, Sagara Perera, Ijaz Hussain, Isfahan Doekhie, Manmeet Koli, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Syed Ali Zain, Joby Charly.

Captain: Ijaz Hussain. Vice-Captain: Manmeet Koli.

