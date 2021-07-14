BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Romania match - July 15th, 2021

Baneasa and Bucharest Gladiators will square off in the 13th and 14th matches of ECS T10 Romania at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest on Thursday.

Baneasa have been luckless so far in the tournament with four defeats from the four matches they have played. If they fail to win their next match, all they can do is spoil other team's parties going forward in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Bucharest Gladiators have won just one match and lost three so far in the competition. Their net run rate is on the negative side and they need some inspirational performances from their teammates to sneak into the knockouts.

Squads to choose from

Baneasa

Adnan Hanif, Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Mashal, Parminder Mann, Umair Rauif, Bilal Shah, Waqar Abbasi, Wasif Sharif, Jegan Murugan, Mahesh Prasanna, Pradeep Priyankara, Supinder Hayer, Talha Tariq, Abdul Shakoor, Sheriyar Sohail

Bucharest Gladiators

Cosmin Zavoiu, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Vimalraj Poosanam, Manmeet Koli, Pavel Florin, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Moiz Muhammad, Patras Masih, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Zameer Mushtaq, Imran Haider, Shalitha Prabath

Probable Playing XIs

Baneasa

Abdul Shakoor (c), Adnan Hanif, Talha Tariq, Parminder Mann, Sheriyar Sohail (wk), Supinder Hayer, Muhammad Akmal, Anik Ahmed, Zafar Ullah, Mohammad Forkan, Wasif Sharif

Bucharest Gladiators

Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Imran Haider, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Moiz Muhammad, Vimalraj Poosanam, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam

Match Details

Match: Baneasa vs Bucharest Gladiators, Match 13 and 14

Date and Time (IST): 15th July, 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards at this venue with batsmen going for the kill right from the first ball of the game. Bowlers will need to toil hard to find the right lines and lengths. A score of above 130 should be the par score at this venue.

ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAN vs BUG)

BAN vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Haider, Abdul Shakoor, Cosmin Zavoiu, Adnan Hanif, Binod Nepali, Pavel Florin, Muhammad Moiz, Parminder Mann, Zafar Ullah, Manmeet Koli, Mihai Achim

Captain: Muhammad Moiz Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imran Haider, Zameer Mushtaq, Adnan Hanif, Binod Nepali, Pavel Florin, Muhammad Moiz, Patras Masih, Parminder Mann, Zafar Ullah, Manmeet Koli, Wasif Sharif

Captain: Adnan Hanif Vice-captain: Imran Haider

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee