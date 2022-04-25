BAN vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Romania 2022, Match 5 and 6

Baneasa will take on Cluj in the fifth and sixth matches of the ECS Romania 2022 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Tuesday.

Baneasa have gotten off to a fabulous start in the ECS Romania 2022 this season. They won both their opening matches against Bucharest Gladiators by three wickets and 12 runs, respectively and currently occupy the top spot on the table.

Meanwhile, Cluj have some excellent domestic cricketers in their lineup who can take on the opposition for fun. The likes of Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, and Satwik Nadigotla will be the ones to keep an eye out for.

BAN vs CLJ Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

N Sajid (wk), A Shakoor, I Doekhie, M Ranathunga, M Prasanna, I Hussain, J Charly, S Hayer, P Singh, A Ahmed, K Chandrakantha

CLJ XI

S Nadigotla (wk), Taranjeet-Singh, S Periyalwar, A Rajashekara, S Shaikh, G Mishra, V Saini, S Ahmad Umair, A Kumar Chadrasekaran, N Devre, S Sahi

Match Details

BAN vs CLJ, ECS Romania 2022, Match 5 and 6

Date and Time: April 26, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance here. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before accelerating.

Today’s BAN vs CLJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Sajid is a fairly good wicketkeeper who could prove to be pivotal. He scored 20 runs in the first match.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, I Doekhie wreaked havoc with the ball. He picked up three wickets in the last game at an economy rate of 4

All-rounders

I Hussain is a brilliant all-rounder who can take the game away from the opposition. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. I Hussain has scored 41 runs so far and has also taken five wickets.

Bowlers

P Singh could prove to be a useful bowler for his side. He has scalped two wickets in the last two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAN vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

I Hussain (BAN) – 270 points

I Doekhie (BAN) – 132 points

J Charly (BAN) – 86 points

M Ranathunga (BAN) – 76 points

P Singh (BAN) – 68 points

Important stats for BAN vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

I Hussain: 41 runs and 5 wickets

I Doekhie: 6 runs and 3 wickets

J Charly: 2 wickets

P Singh: 2 wickets

BAN vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Sajid, I Doekhie, M Ranathunga, T Singh, I Hussain, J Charly, G Mishra, P Singh, A Ahmed, A Kumar Chandrasekaran, S Ahmad Umair

Captain: I Hussain Vice-Captain: T Singh

BAN vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sajid, I Doekhie, M Ranathunga, S Periyalwar, T Singh, I Hussain, J Charly, G Mishra, P Singh, A Ahmed, S Ahmad Umair

Captain: I Doekhie Vice-Captain: P Singh

Edited by Ritwik Kumar