BAN vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Romania 2022, Qualifier 2

Baneasa (BAN) will face Cluj (CLJ) in the second qualifier of the ECS Romania 2022 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Saturday.

Cluj had a difficult start to the competition, but eventually won three of their last six games. They are coming off a 26-run win over United in the eliminator game and are confident of advancing in the competition.

Baneasa, on the other hand, are one of the most successful teams in the competition, having won six of their eight league matches. The two teams have met twice this season, with Baneasa winning by five and seven wickets, respectively.

BAN vs CLJ Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Ijaz Hussain (c), Noman Sajid, Mahesh Ranathunga, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Mahesh Prasanna, Joby Charly, Anik Ahmed, Isfahan Doekhie, Adnan Hanif, Zafar Ullah, Perminder Singh

CLJ XI

Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Vasu Saini, Ravi Athapaththu, Gaurav Mishra, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sohel Shaikh, Sukhi Sahi, Safi Ahmad, Arun Kumar (c)

Match Details

BAN vs CLUJ, ECS Romania 2022, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground is well-balanced and favorable to batters but the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Anything over 100 runs could be considered a par score.

Today's BAN vs CLJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Satwik Nadigotla: He is a competent wicket-keeper who might play an important role. Satwik has scored 121 runs in eight games in the tournament at an average of 17.28. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Mahesh Ranathunga: He has been a consistent performer for his team thus far and could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team for this match. Mahesh has scored 91 runs in six games so far.

All-rounder

Nishant Devre: He has done well with both the bat and the ball in the competition so far. He has scored 206 runs at an average of 34.33 and has taken six wickets with the ball. Devre is currently the third-highest run-scorer this season. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Ravi Athapaththu: Ravi has scalped nine wickets in eight outings at an average of 14.77. He could put on a big show this time and be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BAN vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

Safi Umair (CLJ): 168 points.

Sukhkaran Sahi (CLJ): 177 points.

Ranasinghe Arachchige (CLJ): 153 points.

Key stats for BAN vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Moiz - 216 runs in eight games; batting average: 36.00.

Vasu Saini – Six wickets in eight games; bowling average: 19.83.

Gaurav Mishra - 100 runs in eight games; batting average: 14.28.

BAN vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs CLJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Safi Ahmad, Mahesh Ranathunga, Gaurav Mishra, Nishant Devre, Ijaz Hussain, Mahesh Prasanna, Ravi Athapaththu, Perminder Singh, Anik Ahmed.

Captain: Ijaz Hussain. Vice-captain: Nishant Devre.

BAN vs CLJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Isfahan Doekhie, Safi Ahmad, Mahesh Ranathunga, Vasu Saini, Nishant Devre, Ijaz Hussain, Mahesh Prasanna, Ravi Athapaththu, Perminder Singh, Anik Ahmed.

Captain: Ijaz Hussain. Vice-captain: Vasu Saini.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee