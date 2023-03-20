BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Bangladesh (BAN) and Ireland (IRE) is scheduled to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Monday, March 20.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh started the series in fine form, beating the Irish quite comfortably. While the duo of Towhid Hridoy and Shakib Al Hasan starred with the bat, it was a complete bowling performance from Bangladesh that ultimately proved to be the difference.

As they eye a series win, Bangladesh are up against a decent Irish side who have a good mix of youth and experience. Although they will start as the underdogs, Ireland will bank on the likes of Paul Stirling and Mark Adair as they fancy a series-levelling win.

With the series potentially on the line, another interesting encounter beckons in Sylhet.

BAN vs IRE Match Details, 2nd ODI

Bangladesh and Ireland will face off in the second ODI in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs IRE, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: March 20, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan/Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume and Gareth Delany.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Litton Das (64 matches, 1945 runs, Average: 31.89)

Litton Das has shown glimpses of form of late, but has not been able to convert them into big scores. Litton has 1945 runs in 64 ODIs with a decent average of 31.89.

With Litton capable of scoring big runs, he is a good addition to your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Paul Stirling (142 matches, 5252 runs, Average: 38.62)

Paul Stirling showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 22 runs off 31 balls. He has an ODI average of 38.62 with 39 scores of 50 or more in 139 innings.

With Stirling due a big score, he is a top pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Curtis Campher (20 matches, 487 runs, 16 wickets)

Curtis Campher is a talented allrounder who has had his moments in ODI cricket. He has 487 runs and 16 wickets to his name, holding him in good stead.

Although Campher did not have the best of outings in the previous game, he can be backed in your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed (2/15 in the previous match)

Taskin Ahmed put in a fine display of fast bowling, picking up two wickets and conceding only 15 runs in his six overs. He has been one of Bangladesh's top bowlers in recent months in this format, capable of taking wickets across all phases of an innings.

With the conditions also suiting Taskin, he should be a good addition to your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan was one of the top performers in the previous game, scoring 93 runs and picking a wicket as well. He has been in brilliant form of late in this format and has a career bowling and batting average of 28.94 and 37.80 respectively. Given Shakib's burst of form with the bat, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Harry Tector

Harry Tector did not have a great outing in the previous game, proving to be expensive with the ball and getting out cheaply in the top order. Regardless, Tector has a batting average of 51.14 with 11 scores of fifty or more in 26 innings. With Tector capable of playing both pace and spin well, he is a viable captaincy pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shakib al Hasan 93(89) in the previous match Litton Das 26(31) in the previous match Taskin Ahmed 2/15 in the previous match Harry Tector 1074 runs in 27 matches Mark Adair 33 wickets in 30 matches

BAN vs IRE match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Andy McBrine was one of the more impressive bowlers in Ireland's display, conceding only 46 runs and also picking a wicket. While McBrine is a fine off-spinner, he can also add value with the bat in the lower order. With McBrine also boasting some experience in this format, he is a decent pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, click here!

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batter: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounder: Shakib al Hasan, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher

Bowler: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mark Adair

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batter: Paul Stirling, Tamim Iqbal, Harry Tector, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounder: Shakib al Hasan, Andy McBrine

Bowler: Taskin Ahmed, Graham Hume, Nasum Ahmed, Mark Adair

