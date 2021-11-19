BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I match - November 19th, 2021

Bangladesh and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh are entering this series after a disastrous show in the T20 World Cup 2021. They failed to win any of their five games in the Super 12 stage after a mediocre show in Round 1 of the tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are major absentees for the hosts in the three-match T20I series. So the onus will be on Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Naim Sheikh and Mahedi Hasan to steer the ship, and turn their fortunes around.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are hungry to bag some big wins after their heart-breaking semi-final defeat to Australia in the T20 World Cup. They will look to fire on all cylinders against the relatively weaker Bangladesh side.

Babar Azam will continue to lead the side, with Shadab Khan being his deputy. Pakistan will largely be going in with an unchanged XI from the one that played against Australia. However, the visitors will be without Mohammad Hafeez for this series. Interestingly, Asif Ali has been left out of the 12-man squad for the first T20I.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BAN vs PAK contest.

#3 Mahedi Hasan (BAN)

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Mahedi Hasan was one of the shining lights for Bangladesh in an otherwise dismal T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. He picked up eight wickets in Round 1 and Super 12. He can hit some big shots in the death overs.

The surface is expected to support spinners right from the first ball of the game. So Hasan could bowl in the powerplay and middle overs. The Bangladesh captain could promote Hasan up the batting order as well to make use of his big hitting.

#2 Babar Azam (PAK)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Babar Azam ended the T20 World Cup 2021 as the leading run scorer with 303 runs in six innings. He had a batting average of 60.6 and a strike rate of 126.25 in the tournament. With pitches set to be assisting bowlers, it would be interesting to see how he fares on the Bangladesh wickets.

The Pakistan captain is known for his consistent knocks, so Bangladesh will look to knock him out early. If Azam spends some time on the wicket and bats till the middle overs, he could produce a big knock.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Pakistan vs Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

One of the most consistent batters of late, Mohammad Rizwan continues to steal the headlines with his grit and commitment on and off the field. Rizwan has been one of the most consistent batters for Pakistan across formats, and his stats tell the full story.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, the gritty Pakistan opener scored 281 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 70.25. Interestingly, when the chips were down, he stood till the end and scored some key runs in the death overs as well.

