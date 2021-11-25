BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st Test match - November 26th, 2021

Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Mominul Haque's Bangladesh will lock horns in the first game of a two-match Test series on Friday, November 26, in Chattogram.

Bangladesh are coming off a 0-3 T20I series loss against the visitors. The hosts will also miss a few key players. Their premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has not been included due to fitness reasons. Meanwhile, Mahmudullah Riyad has announced his Test retirement.

So the onus will be on veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Mominul Haque to assume more responsibility. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be one of the bowlers to watch out for.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are brimming with confidence after defeating the hosts in the T20I series. Though the poor pitches attracted a lot of attention, the visitors were able to adjust well to win the series.

With the bandwagon now moving on to the red-ball format, it would be interesting to see if Pakistan are able to continue their ascendancy. The visitors have won ten of their 11 previous Test matches against Bangladesh, with the other game ending in a draw.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BAN vs PAK first Test.

#3 Fawad Alam (PAK)

England vs Pakistan: Day 1 - Second Test #RaiseTheBat Series

Pakistan middle-order batter Fawad Alam's comeback story is enduring one. After amassing runs in the domestic circuit, he has scored 895 runs so far in 22 innings at an average of 47.1 in Test cricket.

Alam has come to his team's rescue on several occasions, and he would be keen to step up if the chips are down early on against Bangladesh. His First-Class average of 57 and tally of 41 centuries is very impressive.

#2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

Bangladesh vs New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Bangladesh bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is expected to continue his brilliant performances with both bat and ball in the longest format of the game. The hosts rely a lot on Hasan in Tests, and he has certainly up to those expectations.

He has so far scored 894 runs in Test cricket, with a highest score of 103, and has also picked up 113 wickets in 46 innings. He will look to continue that against Pakistan.

#1 Babar Azam (PAK)

England vs Pakistan: Day 2 - Second Test #RaiseTheBat Series

Babar Azam needs very little introduction, considering his stellar exploits across formats. He has shone across formats, and has displayed amazing consistency. Alam is one of the top batters in the ICC rankings, and will look to continue that against Bangladesh in this series.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Azam has scored 2362 runs so far in 63 Test innings at an average of 42.94. If there is one format where he can do better, it is the longest format of the game. Though he has scored runs, we can expect better consistency from Babar Azam in Tests.

Edited by Bhargav