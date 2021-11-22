BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I match - November 22nd, 2021

Bangladesh will host Pakistan in the final T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, November 22.

The visitors started the series with a four-wicket victory against the hosts. Pakistan then managed to make it two wins in a row with a brilliant performance against the Tigers during the second T20I.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



#BANvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20I to win the three-match series. Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20I to win the three-match series.#BANvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket https://t.co/Zt7VcmoCmV

Batting first, Bangladesh managed to score only 108 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 40 runs from 34 balls.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and spinner Shadab Khan picked up a couple of wickets apiece for Pakistan. Other bowlers also delivered economic spells to restrict their opponents to a below-par total.

In reply, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman made light work of the chase as they won they reached the target with 11 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand. The visitors will now look to make it three wins in a row, while the hosts will want to end the series with a victory.

With that said, let's take a look at the three players you can choose as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the third T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

#3 Afif Hossain (BAN)

Afif Hossain in action for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh batter Afif Hossain has been in decent touch with the bat in the ongoing T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan. He started the series with a 36-run knock and followed it up with 20 runs in the second encounter of the series.

All eyes will be on Afif to continue with the bat as the Tigers look to end the series with a bang.

#2 Shadab Khan (PAK)

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates a wicket.

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has contributed with both bat and ball to his team's success. In the 1st T20I, he amassed 21 runs and also picked up a wicket from his four-overs spell.

Khan continued his fine run in the second T20I as well, having picked up a couple of wickets while conceding just 22 runs in his four-over quota. The Pakistan spinner will look to rattle a few more wickets when the two nations meet on Monday.

#1 Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman in action.

Fakhar Zaman has been the best batter in the series thus far, having played two crucial knocks to guide his side to victories. He scored 34 runs off 36 balls in the first T20I to take his side closer to victory.

The top-order batter made light work of the chase during the second T20I thanks to Zaman. The left-hander played a brilliant knock of 57 runs from 51 deliveries to make it two wins in a row for the tourists.

Zaman will look to continue the same level of performance in the third T20I as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Fakhar Zaman to score 35+ runs? Yes No 4 votes so far