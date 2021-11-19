BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

After a lackluster T20 World Cup campaign, Bangladesh look to rebuild their squad ahead of the next edition, starting with an action-packed series against Pakistan. Led by Mahmudullah, Bangladesh bares a good mix of youth and experience and will look to bank on home conditions. However, they face a well-established Pakistan side who gave a brilliant account of themselves in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. With Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi looking to bounce back from their semi-final disappointment, an entertaining game beckons in Dhaka.

BAN vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Shoriful Isla/Taskin Ahmed

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali/Shahnawaz Dahani, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Match Details

BAN vs PAK, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 19th November 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with spin expected to play a major role. The batters will look to take the attack to the bowlers early on in the innings with run-scoring being easier against the hard new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch is likely to slow down with wickets in hand being the key. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s BAN vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nurul Hasan: Nurul Hasan didn't have the best of T20 World Cup campaigns with the bat. However, Hasan has done well in the last few months in home conditions and is likely to take the up the finisher's role, making him a good pick for your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam ended the T20 World Cup as the top runscorer with four fifties to his name. He is capable of playing both spin and pace equally well, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan comes into this game on the back of a four-fer in the semi-final against Australia. He is a good asset for Pakistan in the middle overs, with his wicket-taking ability giving him the nod in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman had a lukewarm T20 campaign with the left-armer even being dropped for a game. However, the conditions at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium should suit Mustafizur, who should ideally pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Mahedi Hasan (BAN)

Mohammad Naim (BAN)

Babar Azam (PAK)

Important stats for BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 2507 runs in 67 T20I matches, Average: 48.21

Haris Rauf - 36 wickets in 29 T20I matches, Average: 24.17

Mustafizur Rahman - 84 wickets in 59 T20I matches, SR: 15.25

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mahedi Hasan, Shadab Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mahedi Hasan, Shadab Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mahedi Hasan

Edited by Samya Majumdar

