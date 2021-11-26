BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.
After a fairly one-sided T20I series, Pakistan and Bangladesh will now lock horns in the longest format, looking to land the first blow in the first Test. Pakistan come into the game as the clear favorites, given the experience and depth they boast in each department. However, Bangladesh are a force to be reckoned with in home conditions, which should make for a good contest in Chattogram.
BAN vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today
BAN XI
Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain
PAK XI
Abid Ali, Imam ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali
Match Details
BAN vs PAK, 1st Test
Date and Time: 26th November 2021, 9:30 AM IST
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Pitch Report
A competitive track beckons at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium with spin expected to play a big role in this game. The pacers should get some swing early on, with the batters needing to bide their time in the middle before going big. Ample turn should be on offer for the spinners, who will come into play from Day 1. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront.
Today’s BAN vs PAK Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Liton Das: Liton Das is one of the best batters in the Bangladesh team, with the star wicketkeeper having a decent technique to cope with the challenges in the Test arena. Although he did not have the best of outings in the ICC T20 World Cup, Liton should feel comfortable in home conditions, making him a good addition to your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.
Batter
Babar Azam: Babar Azam has a score to settle with Bangladesh. The Pakistan captain failed to get going in any of the three T20I matches, with the Bangladeshi bowlers consistently getting the better of him. However, a man of his talent should not be taken lightly and the right-hander should be a must-have in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounder
Mehidy Hasan: Mehidy Hasan has been one of Bangladesh's best players in home conditions, with his accurate off-spin being their go-to asset. With Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the first Test, a lot will depend on Mehidy Hasan, who is surely one to watch out for in this game.
Bowler
Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali had a decent T20I series and seems to have regained his form after a poor T20 World Cup showing. The experienced pacer has been decent in Tests over the last year or so and should be a handful for the Bangladesh batters in this much-awaited clash.
Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team
Mehidy Hasan (BAN)
Babar Azam (PAK)
Hasan Ali (PAK)
Important stats for BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team
Mominul Haque - 3349 runs in 45 Test matches, Average: 42.94
Mehidy Hasan - 894 runs and 113 wickets in 27 Test matches
Abid Ali - 917 runs in 14 Test matches, Average: 43.67
BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Azhar Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Nauman Ali
Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohd Rizwan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mominul Haque, Azhar Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Abu Jayed
Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan