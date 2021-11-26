BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

After a fairly one-sided T20I series, Pakistan and Bangladesh will now lock horns in the longest format, looking to land the first blow in the first Test. Pakistan come into the game as the clear favorites, given the experience and depth they boast in each department. However, Bangladesh are a force to be reckoned with in home conditions, which should make for a good contest in Chattogram.

BAN vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain

PAK XI

Abid Ali, Imam ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali

Match Details

BAN vs PAK, 1st Test

Date and Time: 26th November 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium with spin expected to play a big role in this game. The pacers should get some swing early on, with the batters needing to bide their time in the middle before going big. Ample turn should be on offer for the spinners, who will come into play from Day 1. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today’s BAN vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das is one of the best batters in the Bangladesh team, with the star wicketkeeper having a decent technique to cope with the challenges in the Test arena. Although he did not have the best of outings in the ICC T20 World Cup, Liton should feel comfortable in home conditions, making him a good addition to your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has a score to settle with Bangladesh. The Pakistan captain failed to get going in any of the three T20I matches, with the Bangladeshi bowlers consistently getting the better of him. However, a man of his talent should not be taken lightly and the right-hander should be a must-have in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mehidy Hasan: Mehidy Hasan has been one of Bangladesh's best players in home conditions, with his accurate off-spin being their go-to asset. With Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the first Test, a lot will depend on Mehidy Hasan, who is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali had a decent T20I series and seems to have regained his form after a poor T20 World Cup showing. The experienced pacer has been decent in Tests over the last year or so and should be a handful for the Bangladesh batters in this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan (BAN)

Babar Azam (PAK)

Hasan Ali (PAK)

Important stats for BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Mominul Haque - 3349 runs in 45 Test matches, Average: 42.94

Mehidy Hasan - 894 runs and 113 wickets in 27 Test matches

Abid Ali - 917 runs in 14 Test matches, Average: 43.67

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Azhar Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Nauman Ali

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohd Rizwan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mominul Haque, Azhar Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Abu Jayed

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan

