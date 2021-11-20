BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Pakistan edged hosts Bangladesh in a nail-biting encounter on Friday, courtesy of a Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz special. They will be keen to seal a series win in this fixture, but Bangladesh have shown they are far from being pushovers. They have a good mix of youth and experience to fall back on, holding them in good stead. With both teams eyeing a win, a cracking game beckons in Dhaka.

BAN vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali/Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Haris Rauf

Match Details

BAN vs PAK, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 20th November 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a relatively low-scoring fixture beckons with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay overs with the hard new ball likely to skid onto the bat nicely. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, looking to make use of the turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BAN vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nurul Hasan: Nurul Hasan had a decent outing in the first T20I, but he could not convert his start into a big one. He may be in for a promotion in the batting order, given his form and obvious big-hitting ability, making him a must-have in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam had a rare failure in the previous game, getting out cheaply in the powerplay phase. He would be keen to make up for it and given his track record, Azam would be a good addition to your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan couldn't deliver with the ball, but proved his worth with a match-winning cameo in the first game. The all-rounder should come good on a surface that would suit his skill-set.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman had a fairly decent outing, getting the big wicket of Mohammad Rizwan in the powerplay overs. The left-armer's variations should prove to be a handful on this surface, making him one to watch out for in the match.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Mahedi Hasan (BAN)

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

Babar Azam (PAK)

Important stats for BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 2514 runs in 68 T20I matches, Average: 47.43

Haris Rauf - 36 wickets in 30 T20I matches, Average: 25.08

Mustafizur Rahman - 85 wickets in 60 T20I matches, SR: 15.35

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mahmudullah, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Naim Sheikh, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Rizwan, Mahmudullah, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Naim Sheikh, Shoriful Islam, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mahmudullah Riyad

