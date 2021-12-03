BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to start at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Despite showing glimpses of what they are capable of achieving in home conditions, Bangladesh succumbed to the might of Pakistan in the first Test. The visitors sealed a thumping come-from-behind win in Chattogram. Babar Azam and co. will be keen to seal a series win and will bank on the duo of Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali to do the damage once again. However, Bangladesh welcome back Shakib Al Hasan back into the fold, making for a great and even contest between the two sides in Dhaka.

BAN vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Shadman Islam/Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain

PAK XI

Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali

Match Details

BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 4th December 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

Unlike the pitch in Chattogram, which offered help to the pacers, the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium surface should provide ample turn on offer for the spinners to feast on. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. As the match progresses, the cracks will become more prominent, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the ball likely to turn square in the second half of the Test.

Today’s BAN vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das was Bangladesh's best batter in the previous Test by quite some margin. He scored a hundred in the first innings and followed it up with a resurgent fifty in the second. Given the form that he is in, he should get the nod in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam had yet another failure, with the Pakistan captain unable to score a fifty in the first game. However, he remains one of the best in the business and should ideally come good on what should be a tough pitch to bat on.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is back from injury and is expected to take up a prominent role with both the bat and ball for Bangladesh. While his batting should provide balance and solidity in the middle order, his left-arm spin will be key in the outcome of the game, given Pakistan's right-hander heavy batting unit.

Bowler

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali was impeccable with the ball in the previous Test, picking up seven wickets while sharing the new ball with Shaheen Afridi. The right-arm pacer is also capable of scoring some valuable runs with the bat, adding to his case for inclusion in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Babar Azam (PAK)

Hasan Ali (PAK)

Important stats for BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Mominul Haque - 3355 runs in 46 Test matches, Average: 41.94

Shakib al Hasan - 3933 runs and 215 wickets in 58 Test matches

Abid Ali - 1141 runs in 15 Test matches, Average: 49.61

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Abid Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Sajid Khan, Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Ebadot Hossain

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Azhar Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Abid Ali, Shakib al Hasan, Nauman Ali, Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Taijul Islam

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Azhar Ali

Edited by Samya Majumdar