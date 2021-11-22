BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Pakistan have been the better side in this series, with the away side already sealing a series win. However, they will aim for another T20I win and in turn, a cleansweep at the expense of Bangladesh, who are trying to find the right balance between youth and experience. With the likes of Mahmudullah and Mustafizur itching to flip the script for the hosts, a cracking game beckons in Dhaka on Monday.

BAN vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi/Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Haris Rauf

Match Details

BAN vs PAK, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 22nd November 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium is slightly on the slower side with the bowlers expected to rule the roost. The batters will look to attack in the powerplay phase with field restrictions playing into their hands. However, the pitch should slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners and change of pace into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a potentially match-winning total at the venue.

Today’s BAN vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the best batters in the T20 format this season, scoring runs for fun since being promoted to the top of Pakistan's batting unit. The wicketkeeper-batter is in decent form as well and should be a good addition to your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team ahead of Nurul, who is expected to bat lower down the order.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has surprisingly not scored many runs in this series, succumbing to pace on both occasions The Pakistan captain is one of the best batters in the world and given his hunger for runs, he is a must-have in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Afif Hossain: AfIf Hossain has looked in good form for Bangladesh in the series, even scoring some runs in the previous game. Although he isn't expected to play a part with the ball, Afif's batting prowess makes him a player to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has impressed in this series with his array of variations, especially his off-cutters. However, Bangladesh will need more from Mustafizur given his reputation and skill. The nature of the pitch plays into the left-armer's hands, with his cutters likely to earn him a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Shadab Khan (PAK) - 143 points

Fakhar Zaman (PAK) - 139 points

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) - 123 points

Important stats for BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman - 91 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 91.00

Mohammad Wasim Jr - 3 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 11.00

Afif Hossain - 56 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 28.00

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fakhar Zaman, Naim Sheikh, Shadab Khan, Mohd Nawaz, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf and Mohd Wasim

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fakhar Zaman, Mahmudullah, Shadab Khan, Mohd Nawaz, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf and Mohd Wasim

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mahmudullah

