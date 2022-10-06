BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 1

Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns with Pakistan (PAK) in the first New Zealand T20I tri-series match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, October 7. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction.

After a disappointing series loss to England, Pakistan begin the final leg of their T20 World Cup preparations in New Zealand. They will look to fine-tune their skills ahead of the marquee event with the likes of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in stellar form. While they are still without Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan have a well-balanced side and will start as the favorites. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have a good mix of youth and experience with Shakib Al Hasan leading the side. While they lack explosive firepower, Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly in white-ball formats. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Christchurch.

BAN vs PAK Match Details

Bangladesh will face Pakistan in the first New Zealand T20I tri-series match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to start at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs PAK, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 1

Date and Time: 7th October 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

BAN vs PAK pitch report for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

The Hagley Oval is a relatively high-scoring ground with an average first-innings total of 168. Pacers have generally enjoyed the conditions, accounting for 60 percent of the wickets. A change of pace will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 168

Average 2nd-innings score: 143

BAN vs PAK Form Guide

Pakistan: WLL

Bangladesh: LWW

BAN vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan injury/team news

No major injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah/Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mohammad Hasnain.

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasab (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c&wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Litton Das (56 matches, 1119 runs, strike-rate: 126.01)

Litton Das is a talented top-order batter with a strike rate of 126.01. He did not fare well against the UAE, scoring 38 runs in two matches. While Mohammad Rizwan is a fine choice as well, Litton's ability to play pace well should make him a fine pick for your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (7 matches vs ENG, 285 runs, Average: 57.00)

Babar Azam was one of the top performers for Pakistan in the series against England, scoring 285 runs in seven matches. He has a decent record in New Zealand, amassing 109 runs, including one fifty, in three matches. Given his recent form, Azam is a must-have in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2 matches vs UAE, 58 runs, 3 wickets)

Mehidy Hasan was a standout performer against the UAE, scoring 58 runs and picking up three wickets. Mehidy has been pushed to the top of the order with his scores of 46 (37) and 12 (14) justifying the promotion to an extent. With Mehidy likely to continue at the top of the order, he is a must-have in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Haris Rauf (6 matches vs ENG, 8 wickets, Average: 23.62)

Haris Rauf was Pakistan's best bowler in the series against England, picking up eight wickets at an average of 23.62. He has a brilliant record in this format, averaging 23.90 with a strike rate of 17.24. Given the conditions on offer, Rauf should be a fine pick for your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is arguably Pakistan's most important batter with a T20I average of 52.53. He has a good record in New Zealand - 132 runs, including a career-defining hundred a couple of years back, in four matches. With Rizwan possibly in the form of his life, he is a good captaincy choice for your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan returns to the Bangladesh side after missing the UAE series for the CPL. He has had a good CPL campaign with the Guyana Amazon Warriors, scoring 94 runs and picking up eight wickets in six matches. With Shakib likely to bat at No. 3, he is a fine pick as captain or vice-captain in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Litton Das 1119 runs in 56 matches Mustafizur Rahman 94 wickets in 72 matches Mohammad Rizwan 316 runs in 6 matches vs ENG Haris Rauf 8 wickets in 6 matches vs ENG Shan Masood 157 runs in 6 innings vs ENG

BAN vs PAK match expert tips for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 1

Bangladesh have a history of struggling against leg-spin, which was also evident against the UAE, whose leggie Karthik Meiyappan picked up three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.75. Pakistan also boast a quality leggie in Shadab Khan, who can also double up as a batter. Given his record against Bangladesh (five wickets in four matches at an average of 19.20), Shadab could be a game-changing selection in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Batters: Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mehidy Hasan, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf (vc)

