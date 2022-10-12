BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand T20I Tri-series, Match 6

Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns with Pakistan (PAK) in the sixth T20I tri-series match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 13. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh are already out of the running for a place in the final, having lost all of their games so far. Despite the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin having impressed in recent games, Bangladesh have not clicked as a unit.

However, they will be keen to finish the series with a win against Pakistan, who have shown glimpses of their ability. While the opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have impressed, their bowlers will be key to their fortunes.

BAN vs PAK Match Details

Bangladesh will face Pakistan in the sixth New Zealand T20I tri-series match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to start at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs PAK, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 6

Date and Time: 13th October 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

BAN vs PAK pitch report for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

While the average first-innings total in the series is 145, the previous game saw 368 runs being scored across both innings. The powerplay phase in the series has seen 11 wickets fall across five matches. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with teams preferring to chase upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 145

Average 2nd-innings score: 142

BAN vs PAK Form Guide

Pakistan: WWL

Bangladesh: LLL

BAN vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan injury/team news

No major injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah/Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mohammad Hasnain.

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Najmul Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasab (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c&wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam/Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Litton Das (3 matches, 73 runs, Average: 24.33)

Litton Das has scores of 23, 15 and 35 in the tri-series so far. He has averaged 24.33 with the bat, although his strike rate is a touch on the lower side at 125.86. However, Litton has looked in good touch and should be a top pick in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (3 matches, 122 runs, Average: 61.00)

Babar Azam is Pakistan's top run-scorer in the tri-series with 122 runs in three matches. He has done well in the last two matches with scores of 79 and 22. With Babar in fine form at the top of the order, he is a must-have in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (104 matches, 2131 runs, 122 wickets)

Shakib Al Hasan struck some form with the bat in the previous game, scoring 70 runs off just 44 balls. While his batting form adds value, Shakib's left-arm spin is a solid wicket-taking option for Bangladesh. With Shakib in decent form and conditions also suiting him, he is another must-have in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Haris Rauf (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 16.50)

Haris Rauf was rested for Pakistan's previous game and was dearly missed, with the likes of Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani struggling against Finn Allen's explosiveness. Rauf has picked up four wickets in two matches so far at an average of just 16.50. Given his raw pace and death-bowling prowess, Rauf is a good addition to your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has been in decent form of late, scoring 98 runs in three matches in the series. His highest score in the series came against Bangladesh in the opening fixture, where he scored 78 runs off just 50 balls. With Rizwan due for a big score, he is a viable captaincy choice for your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib al Hasan is one of the premier all-rounders in the game and has been in good touch with the bat too. He is Bangladesh's top run-scorer in the series with 86 runs in just two matches. With Shakib also bound to have a say with the ball, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Litton Das 73 runs in 3 matches Mohammad Saifuddin 2/37 in the previous match Mohammad Rizwan 98 runs in 3 matches Haris Rauf 4 wickets in 2 matches Babar Azam 122 runs in 3 matches

BAN vs PAK match expert tips for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 6

Bangladesh have struggled against raw pace in the series, even conceding three wickets to Adam Milne, a bowler who consistently hits the deck hard. Pakistan also have a genuine pacer in Haris Rauf, who can breach the 150-kmph mark with ease. With Rauf in fine form with the ball, he could be a game-changing selection in your BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BAN vs PAK match, click here!

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batters: Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Shadab Khan (c)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Poll : 0 votes