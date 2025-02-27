BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Match 9

The ninth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see Bangladesh (BAN) square off against Pakistan (PAK) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 27. Here's all you need to know about the BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

This is a dead rubber, as both teams are out of the tournament after losing their opening two matches. Pakistan lost their last match to India by six wickets, while Bangladesh are coming off a five-wicket defeat to New Zealand.

The two teams have played 39 head-to-head matches. Pakistan have won 34 times, while Bangladesh have managed five wins.

BAN vs PAK Match Details

The ninth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on February 27 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 2:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAN vs PAK, 9th Match

Date and Time: February 27, 2025; 2:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in the initial overs. The last ODI here between New Zealand and Bangladesh saw 476 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

BAN vs PAK Form Guide

BAN - L L

PAK - L L

BAN vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

BAN

No injury updates

Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

PAK

No injury updates

Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk & c), Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Rizwan is the best wicketkeeper pick. He was in exceptional form in recent ODIs. He has scored 49 runs in two matches. Jaker Ali is another good option.

Batters

Babar Azam

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Azam are the two best batter picks. Azam has scored 87 runs in two matches. Tawhid Hridoy is another good option.

All-rounders

Khushdil Shah

Agha Salman and Shah are the best all-rounder picks. Shah has scored 107 runs and taken a wicket in two matches. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is another good option.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi

The top bowler picks are Haris Rauf and Afridi, who has taken two wickets and scored 14 runs in two matches. Taskin Ahmed is another good option.

BAN vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Azam is one of the most crucial picks from Pakistan, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He opens the innings with Imam Ul Haq and has scored 6106 runs in 128 ODIs at an average of around 55.

Khushdil Shah

Shah is another good pick from the Pakistan squad. He has scored 107 runs and taken a wicket in two matches.

Five must-picks for BAN vs PAK, 9th Match

Babar Azam

Shaheen Afridi

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Rizwan

Agha Salman

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: T Hridoy, B Azam, S Shakeel, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: A Salman, K Shah, R Hossain, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: T Ahmed, S Afridi

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: A Salman, K Shah, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: T Ahmed, S Afridi, N Shah, H Rauf, M Rahman

