BAN vs WI Final: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 17th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the final game of what has been a wonderful tri-series, ICC World Cup 2019 contestants West Indies and Bangladesh face each other to gain a morale-boosting series win ahead of the showpiece event. While Shakib Al Hasan's injury scare didn't hamper Bangladesh's chances against Ireland on Wednesday, they would be wary of the Windies who have lost both their games against Mashrafe Mortaza and his men in the series. With Shai Hope and Jason Holder looking good with bat and ball respectively, Dublin is all set to host a mouth-watering match to decide the winner of the tri-series.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Farhad Reza

West Indies:

Jason Holder (C), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Raymond Reifer, Fabian Allen, Ashely Nurse, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jonathan Carter

Playing XI Updates:

Bangladesh:

A couple of changes are in order for the Bangladeshis with Shakib Al Hasan set to be rested. Mehidy Hasan should ideally return to the side along with Mustafizur Rahman and Soumya Sarkar, who were rested in the previous game against Ireland. Abu Jayed put in a man of the match performance on Wednesday and will keep his place ahead of Rubel Hossain and Taskin Ahmed for this game.

Possible XI: Sarkar, Tamim, Liton, Rahim(WK), Mahmadullah, Sabbir, Mehidy, Mortaza(C), Saifuddin, Mustafizur and Abu Jayed.

West Indies:

No changes are expected of the Windies with Jason Holder and men waiting for their first series win in a long time. Shai Hope has scored 396 runs in four games in the series and will be key to the West Indies' fortunes against the formidable Bangladesh Tigers while much is expected of Sheldon Cottrell and Kemar Roach. Gabriel could return for Reifer, who wasn't able to make use of the opportunity in the previous game.

Possible XI: Ambris, Hope(WK), Bravo, Carter, Chase, Holder(C), Allen, Nurse, Roach, Cottrell and Gabriel/Reifer

Match Details:

Bangladesh vs West Indies, Final

17th May 2019, 3:15 PM IST

The Village, Dublin

Match Report:

The previous matches have produced high scoring games and should be no different on Friday as well. The pacers will be able to extract pace and bounce from the pitch to make it an even contest in the early stages of either innings.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is the preferred choice over Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim with the West Indian scoring very heavily over the course of the series. Against a good Bangladesh bowling unit, he should score some runs and propel the Windies closer towards a win.

Batsmen: Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal are must-have players in the side with their ability to score quick runs at the top of the order. Darren Bravo is another candidate who needs to prove his form heading into the World Cup and should be backed to score some runs alongside the likes of Roston Chase and Sunil Ambris.

Allrounders: Jason Holder's swing bowling should complement his batting ability, making him a great option for the fantasy team. With Shakib Al Hasan not being risked, Mohammad Saifuddin is the preferred choice alongside the West Indian captain.

Bowlers: Two of Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, and Shannon Gabriel are a must in the side with their ability to generate pace and bounce on a good Dublin punch. Along with them, the variations of Mustafizur Rahman could be pivotal on Friday while Mehidy Hasan is also a handy option to have in the side.

Captain: Shai Hope and Tamim Iqbal are good options at the top of the order with both of them looking in very good touch. Jason Holder has also emerged into prominence with his all-round abilities which make him an outside option for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope (WK), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Jason Holder, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Sheldon Cottrell and Shannon Gabriel. Captain: Shai Hope

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope (WK), Roston Chase, Darren Bravo, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Jason Holder, Mustafizur Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Sheldon Cottrell and Kemar Roach. Captain: Tamim Iqbal