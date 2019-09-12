BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 13th, 2019

After a tough loss to Afghanistan in their one-off Test match earlier in the month, Bangladesh begin their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2020 as they play Zimbabwe in the first match of the tri-series involving Afghanistan as well.

Bangladesh have made a number of changes to side with the likes of Afif Hossain and Taijul Islam being given an opportunity to prove their worth against a decent Zimbabwean outfit. Led by Hamilton Masakadza, the Zimbabweans are in a poor run of form with losses against Netherlands and Ireland doing them no good in addition to the loss of their status as an ICC nation. They look to prove a point up upsetting Bangladesh in the very first game although the host is a different animal at it's home grounds. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Yeasin Arafat.

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbani, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu and Ainsley Ndlovu.

Playing XI Updates:

Bangladesh:

Soumya Sarkar should open the batting alongside Liton Das with the experience of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim serving them well. Afif Hossain should play his first T20 on Friday with the youngster capable of scoring quick runs at the back end as well. Mustafizur Rahman is back for Bangladesh and will lead the bowling attack while Mohammad Saifuddin and Taijul are ones to watch out for.

Possible XI: Sarkar, Liton, Afif, Shakib(C), Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek, Taijul/Mahedi, Saifuddin, Mustafizur and Yeasin Arafat.

Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe should field their strongest side with Hamilton Masakadza opening the batting with one of Ryan Burl or Maruma. The middle order is filled with experience and talent with the likes of Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Brendan Taylor in their ranks. Former Lancashire pacer, Kyle Jarvis will be key for them while the spin of Ainsley Ndlovu and Burl should serve them well.

Possible XI: Masakadza (C), Taylor, Williams, Ervine, Maruma/Mutumbani, Burl, Chatara, Ndlovu, Jarvis, Mutombodzi and Chakabva.

Match Details:

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Match 1

13 September 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report:

A decent wicket with some turn on offer awaits both sides with 160-170 being competitive here. Like the pitch in Fatullah, spinners will be key from start to finish although batsmen should play their strokes freely upon getting settled in the middle.

Wicket-keeper: Although both Mushfiqur Rahim and Brendan Taylor are great players who are capable of putting in match winning performances, only one of them could be picked with the limitations in credits. Brendan Taylor is picked alongside Liton Das, who should open the batting and score some quick runs at the top order. Against a strong bowling unit, it is down to Taylor to guide Zimbabwe to a good total.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine is another such batsman upon whom the responsibility of the Zimbabwean batting unit lies. He is a crucial component for their team and should be picked alongside the likes of Afif Hossain and Soumya Sarkar. Mahmudullah could be selected as well owing to his bowling ability although his form hasn't been too great of late.

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan is a must have in any fantasy team with him being regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world in all formats. He is joined by Sean Williams and Ryan Burl, whose batting ability is well complemented by his leg-spin. All three of them should score runs and pick a wicket or two with the pitch also favouring their style of play.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin have been exceptional since the start of the ICC World Cup where both of them picked wickets consistently. They are both must haves in the fantasy team while one of Kyle Jarvis or Tendai Chatara should suffice in completing the fantasy team.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan's superior skills set and ability makes him one of the first choices for captaincy while Soumya Sarkar should also make merry at the top of the order in the absence of Tamim Iqbal. If one were to pick a Zimbabwean, Sean Williams would suffice as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Brendan Taylor, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Shakib Al Hasan, Sean Williams, Kyle Jarvis, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohd Saifuddin. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Soumya Sarkar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Brendan Taylor, Hamilton Masakadza, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Ainsley Ndlovu, Mohd Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Sean Williams