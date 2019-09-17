BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 18th, 2019

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe face each other in the fourth game of the tri-series on Wednesday as both teams look for a win to strengthen their case for a place in the final. The first match of the series saw Zimbabwe falter towards the end after reducing Bangladesh to almost nothing. They will hope for a more accomplished performance against Zimbabwe given their knowledge of the overlying conditions and superior talent.

Senior players Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim makes Bangladesh the favourites for this game but Zimbabwe has already shown what their capable of and will prove to be a tough test for the home side.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

BAN vs ZIM Squads

Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mohd Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Saifuddin, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Aminul Islam and Rubel Hossain.

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbani, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu and Ainsley Ndlovu.

BAN vs ZIM Playing XI Updates

Bangladesh

As they did lose to Afghanistan last Sunday, Bangladesh should be making a few changes to their side. Aminul Islam could come in for Taijul Islam with Shakib Al Hasan and Saifuddin doing well with the ball in hand. Liton Das and Mohd Naim should open the batting on Wednesday while the onus will be upon the star trio of Rahim, Shakib and Mahmudullah in the middle order. The rest of the side should remain the same as the Bangladesh outfit look to win their second game of the tournament against Zimbabwe

Possible XI: Naim, Das, Rahim(WK), Shakib(C), Mahmudullah, Sabbir, Afif, Mosaddek, Saif, Mustafizur and Aminul

Zimbabwe

As for the Zimbabweans, they were handed a reality check by Rashid Khan and co last week and would love to come back strong with a win against the hosts. Brendan Taylor and Hamilton Masakadza should open the batting with the dependable duo of Williams and Ervine in the midst as well. Ryan Burl has done well with the bat in both games and is crucial to their cause while the likes of Tendai Chatara and Ainsley Ndlovu look to continue their good form as well. No changes are expected from Zimbabwe with Mutombodzi given another opportunity to seal a place in the middle order.

Possible XI: Taylor(WK), Masakadza(C), Ervine, Williams, Burl, Mutombodzi, Chakabva, Neville, Chatara, Ndlovu and Jarvis

BAN vs ZIM Match Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Match 4

18th September 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

BAN vs ZIM Pitch Report

Similar to the Shere Bangla pitch, this surface is on the slower side with the pacers also reverting to change of pace in the middle and death overs. Batsmen will find it tough initially but once they get used to the conditions, they should score freely. 160-170 should be a match-winning total here with the spinners also getting some turn from the surface.

BAN vs ZIM Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim is due for a big score in this series with the diminutive keeper being one of the most consistent players for the Bangladesh side in recent memory. Although Taylor is a great option as well, Rahim should be picked as the lone wicket-keeper while Liton Das could also be opted for if credits suffice.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine did score some runs against Afghanistan and is Zimbabwe's best bet against the home side. Along with Mahmudullah, Ervine should be preferred in the fantasy team considering their form. Mohd Naim has been drafted into the side instead of Soumya Sarkar. Although he might be out of form, he should be backed to overcome this rut and earn some fantasy points.

All-rounders: Ryan Burl has done well in both games so far and is a must-have along with Shakib Al Hasan, who is due for some runs in the Bangladesh top order. Similarly, Sean Williams has also excelled with the ball while underwhelming with the bat. The aforementioned trio should do well in Chattogram with their all-round abilities coming in handy.

Bowlers: Mohd Saifuddin and Tendai Chatara have picked five and four wickets respectively so far in this tri-series. They have been their team's standout bowlers and should be ideally picked in the side as well. While Ainsley Ndlovu gave a good account of himself against Afghanistan, Kyle Jarvis is also a decent option to pursue. One of Mustafizur Rahman or Aminul Islam should suffice as the final bowling option.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan hasn't been in the best of forms with the bat but is one of Bangladesh's best batsman. He is the first choice for captaincy while the duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Sean Williams are also viable options to opt for as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Mohd Naim, Craig Ervine, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Shakib Al Hasan, Kyle Jarvis, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohd Saifuddin and Ainsley Ndlovu. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Sean Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Craig Ervine, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Ryan Burl, Mohd Saifuddin, Shakib Al Hasan, Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara, Mustafizur Rahman and Ainsley Ndlovu. Captain: Mustafizur Rahman, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan