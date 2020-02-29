BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Tomorrow's Cricket Match - Mar 1st, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe square off in the first of three ODIs in Sylhet on Sunday. The hosts were rampant in the one-off Test earlier in the month with Mushfiqur Rahim registering a double-hundred. With a near full strength side in their ranks, Bangladesh will hold the edge ahead of this encounter.

Although Zimbabwe surrendered meekly, they have a lot of experience and should prove to be a handful for the hosts. With the arrival of Sean Williams boosting their fortunes, Zimbabwe will eye revenge in what promises to be a close encounter. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BAN vs ZIM.

BAN vs ZIM Teams:

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe:

Chamu Chibhabha (C), Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Wesley Madhevere, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Donald Tiripano and Charlton Tshuma.

Playing 11 Updates:

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza returns to ODI side as he leads the side for this game. He has a formidable squad at his disposal with Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Naim expected to open the batting. Najmul Shanto's form should give him the nod over Mohammad Mithun while Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim make up the middle order.

Mohammad Saifuddin also returns for Bangladesh after a long hiatus and will lead the attack alongside Mustafizur Rahman. Two spinners in Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan should feature with the option of Taijul Islam also available for Bangladesh.

Possible XI: Tamim, Naim, Shanto, Rahim(WK), Liton, Mahmudullah, Mehidy, Saifuddin, Afif/Taijul, Mashrafe (C) and Mustafizur.

Zimbabwe:

After missing the Test match, Sean Williams is back for Zimbabwe as he fits in to the middle order alongside Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza. Zimbabwe is likely to hand young Wesley Madhevere his maiden ODI cap. He should open the batting alongside captain Chamu Chibhabha with sufficient batting depth also available for the tourists.

Donald Tiripano and Chris Mpofu will lead the attack with Tshuma likely to get the nod as the third seamer. With Raza and Mutombodzi handling the spin department, the tourists seem well-equipped to take on Bangladesh.

Possible XI: Chibhabha (C), Madhevere, Ervine, Taylor (WK), Williams, Raza, Mutumbami, Mutombodzi/Ndlovu, Tshuma, Mpofu and Tiripano.

Match Details:

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI

1st March 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report:

A good batting track is expected for this game with ample help available for the spinners as well. As seen in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20, the pacers will utilize their variations with the pitch slightly on the slower side. The ball should come on nicely under lights with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss on Sunday.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim is an obvious choice for the wicket-keeper slot with Brendan Taylor also being a good option. Rahim starred in the Test match with a stunning double-hundred and will be the lynchpin of the Bangladesh batting unit. Given Rahim's form in the BPL as well, he should get some runs in Sylhet.

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal is a must-have in the side with the southpaw being one of the most consistent performers for Bangladesh in this format. Najmul Shanto has been in great form ever since his scintillating hundred in the BPL. He even scored a fifty in the Test match which should give him the edge over young Mohammad Naim. Craig Ervine's prior experience in Bangladesh should also serve him as he rounds off the batting picks.

Allrounders: The Zimbabwean duo of Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza are capable of making an impact with bat and ball. With both of them expected to bowl their full quota of overs, they are reliable options for this game. Along with them, the returning Mohammad Saifuddin should also be picked. The allround has a great record in the ODI format and should add a wicket or two to his tally of 24 wickets on Sunday.

If an extra allrounder were required, U-19 starlet Wesley Madhevere could be a handy option. With the Zimbabwean accounting for 158 runs and eight wickets to his name in the U-19 World Cup 2019, he is one to keep an eye on.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman's subtle variations in pace should serve him well as he is picked alongside Donald Tiripano in the fantasy team. While Mpofu is a viable alternative to Tiripano, Mehidy Hasan's all-round ability makes him a decent pick as well. Mashrafe Mortaza should also prove to be handful for the Zimbabwean batsmen and could be picked as the fourth bowling option in the side.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal scored 41 in the Test match before throwing away his start. With the southpaw looking to make amends, he is the frontrunner for captaincy. With spin expected to have a say in the proceedings, spin-bowling allrounders Mehidy Hasan and Sean Williams should also come up with a good performance on Sunday.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Shanto, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Donald Tiripano, Mehidy Hasan and Wesley Madhevere.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Sean Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Brandan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Chris Mpofu and Mehidy Hasan.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan