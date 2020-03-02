BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Tomorrow's Cricket Match - Mar 3rd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a comprehensive win in the first ODI, Bangladesh looks to seal a series win as they face Zimbabwe on Tuesday. While the contrast in quality and experience between the two sides was evident in the previous game, Zimbabwe impressed in patches. However, they will need to improve in all three facets of the game if they were to come close to winning against a formidable Bangladesh side.

With the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal in their ranks, Bangladesh will head into this game as the clear favourites although they will be wary of the Zimbabweans. With Sylhet hosting the 2nd ODI as well, another high-scoring encounter is on the cards between the two sides. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BAN vs ZIM.

BAN vs ZIM Teams:

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe:

Chamu Chibhabha (C), Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Wesley Madhevere, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Donald Tiripano and Charlton Tshuma.

Playing 11 Updates:

Bangladesh:

Bangladesh could bring in Mohammad Naim for this game with Liton Das, who suffered from cramps in the first game. Apart from the one possible change, the rest of the team should remain the same after a dominant performance. While Tamim leads the way at the top of the order, they have a formidable middle order with Najmul Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim in decent form.

Mohammad Saifuddin's return adds batting depth to the side while his ability to nail the yorkers adds another dimension to the bowling attack. While Bangladesh should continue to field two spinners, the onus is on Mustafizur Rahman to provide the early breakthroughs as the home side eyes a series win on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Naim/Das, Tamim, Shanto, Rahim(WK), Mithun, Mahmudullah, Saifuddin, Mehidy, Mortaza(C), Taijul and Mustafizur.

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams should back into the side although the same cannot be said about Craig Ervine. Regis Chakabva is likely to make for the all-rounder while the rest of the side remains unchanged. Captain Chibhabha should open the batting alongside Kamunhukamwe while the experience of Taylor and Raza holds the fort in the middle order.

The Zimbabweans should continue with Mutombodzi as the second spinner alongside Sikandar Raza while Donald Tiripano leads the pace attack. Wesley Madhevere was one of the bright spots in a rather disappointing performance on Sunday and is one to watch out for in this game.

Possible XI: Chibhabha (C), Kamunhukamwe, Taylor(WK), Ervine/Chakabva, Madhevere, Raza, Mutumbami, Mutombodzi, Mumba, Tiripano and Mpofu

Match Details:

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI

3rd March 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report:

A good batting track is expected for this game as well although the pitch might be a touch slower than on Sunday. While the pacers will get some swing early on, the spinners remain essential in the middle overs. With the pitch likely to get slower as the game progresses, batting first is the preferred option with 260-270 being par.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim has been in great form over the last few months. While Rahim had a brilliant BPL season with 491 runs, he scored a brilliant double hundred in the one-off Test as well. Although he didn't get many runs in the previous game, he should be preferred for this game. If passed fit for this game, Liton Das could also be picked after his superlative hundred in the previous game.

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal hasn't fired against Zimbabwe with the south-paw throwing away a start on Sunday. He is due for a big one in this game as he is picked alongside Brendan Taylor. Although Taylor isn't in the best of form, his experience should give him the nod over Chibhabha. Najmul Shanto is another such player who has been in good form of late. He is a valuable asset in the side with the option of Mohammad Mithun also available.

All-rounders: Mohammad Saifuddin had a successful return in the previous game. While he scored a quick-fire 28 towards the end of the Bangladesh innings, Saifuddin starred with three wickets as well. He is a must-have player in the side along with spin-bowling all-rounder Sikandar Raza. Wesley Madhevere is another decent option after the youngster gave a good account of himself in the previous game. He should be picked for this game while Sean Williams also warrants a spot in the side if he does play on Tuesday.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan picked three wickets between them with both of them proving to be troublesome for the Zimbabweans. Both of them should find a spot in the fantasy team with the option of Taijul Islam also available. Donald Tiripano is one of Zimbabwe's bowlers and is also quite capable with the bat. He should get the nod ahead of Mumba, who could also be picked as an extra Zimbabwe bowler.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal is one of the more consistent batsmen in Bangladesh. While his record at home is brilliant, he hasn't been able to score many runs off late. He is due for a big knock and should be backed for the multiplier options along with allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin. Mehidy Hasan's off-spin is a decent option while one could opt for the all-round ability and experience of Sikandar Raza for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Brendan Taylor, Najmul Shanto, Liton Das, Wesley Madhevere, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sikandar Raza, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and Donald Tiripano.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Brendan Taylor, Najmul Shanto, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sikandar Raza, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and Carl Mumba.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Saifuddin