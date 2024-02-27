BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2024, Match 5

The fifth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (BAN-W) face Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women won their first match of the season against UP Warriorz Women by just two runs. Gujarat Giants Women, on the other hand, lost their first match to Mumbai Indians Women by five wickets.

Gujarat Giants Women will be looking forward to making a comeback, but Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will start as the favorites.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Match Details

The fifth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will be played on February 27 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W, 5th Match

Date and Time: 27th February 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru generally supports batters. The last match played at the venue was between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women, where a total of 242 runs were scored for the loss of 10 wickets.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Form Guide

BAN-W - W

GUJ-W - L

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Probable Playing XI

BAN-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh.

GUJ-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sneh Rana, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Lea Tahuhu, Tanuja Kanwar.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh (BAN-W)

Richa Ghosh is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She is expected to perform well in today's match. Beth Mooney is another good wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batters

Smriti Mandhana (BAN-W)

Smriti Mandhana and Phoebe Litchfield are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. Sabbhineni Meghana is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner (GUJ-W)

Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a lot of overs. Sophie Devine is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Georgia Wareham (BAN-W)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Sobhana Asha and Georgia Wareham. Both played exceptionally well in the last few T20I matches. Tanuja Kanwer is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAN-W vs GUJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make Ashleigh Gardner the captain of your team. She will play a crucial role in today's match since she is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a good number of overs.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine loves performing against Gujarat Giants Women and pitch is also expected to assist her. She is expected to perform well in today's match as she will bat in the top order.

5 Must-Picks for BAN-W vs GUJ-W, 5th

Sophie Devine

Ellyse Perry

Smriti Mandhana

Ashleigh Gardner

Kathryn Bryce

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney, R Ghosh

Batters: S Mandhana, P Litchfield, S Meghana

All-rounders: E Perry, S Devine, K Bryce, S Molineux, A Gardner

Bowlers: G Wareham

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney, R Ghosh

Batters: S Mandhana

All-rounders: E Perry, S Devine, K Bryce, S Molineux, A Gardner

Bowlers: G Wareham, S Asha, T Kanwer