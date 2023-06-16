BAN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 9

The 9th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) squaring off against Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Friday, June 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

United Arab Emirates Women have won one of their last two matches. Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, secured a victory against Malaysia Women by a margin of 97 runs, and their recent game was abandoned.

United Arab Emirates Women will give it their all to win the match, but Bangladesh Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAN-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The 9th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 16 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN-W vs UAE-W, Match 9

Date and Time: 16th June 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between United Arab Emirates Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 69 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in 9.5 overs.

BAN-W vs UAE-W Form Guide

BAN-W - W NR

UAE-W - L W

BAN-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

BAN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, RH Jhilik (wk), Lata Mondal (c), Sultana Khatun, Fariha Islam, Dilara Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akhter Maghla

UAE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Theertha Satish (wk), K Egodage, S Dharnidharka, Esha Rohit, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma-I, Judit Peter, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Avanee Patil, Vaishnave Mahesh

BAN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish

T Satish is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. J Peter is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Khatun

K Nanayakkara and M Khatun are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Mostary played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

E Oza

R Khan and E Oza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Mahesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Akhter

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Akter and M Akter. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Nandakumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAN-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Oza

E Oza will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 152 points in the last two matches.

R Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Khan as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 93 points in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BAN-W vs UAE-W, Match 9

R Khan

E Oza

V Mahesh

M Khatun

M Akter

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: M Khatun, K Nanayakkara

All-rounders: R Khan (vc), C Mughal, E Oza (c), V Mahesh, S Khatun

Bowlers: N Akter, M Akter, I Nandakumar

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Peter

Batters: M Khatun (vc)

All-rounders: R Khan (c), S Akter, E Oza, V Mahesh, S Khatun

Bowlers: N Akter, M Akter, I Nandakumar, Akther

