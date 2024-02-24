BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2024, Match 2

The second match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (BAN-W) squaring off against UP Warriorz Women (UP-W)in Bengaluru on Saturday. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women were fourth in the WPL 2023 points table with only two wins of their eight matches. UP Warriorz Women, on the other hand, were third in the points table with four wins of their eight matches.

UP Warriorz Women will be looking forward to starting their 2024 journey on a positive note, but Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are expected to win.

BAN-W vs UP-W Match Details

The second match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will be played on February 24 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN-W vs UP-W, 2nd Matc

Date and Time: 24th February 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru supports both batters. In the women's match, though, bowlers are equally crucial, so prefer focusing on all-rounders.

BAN-W vs UP-W Form Guide

BAN-W - Will be playing their first match

UP-W - Will be playing their first match

BAN-W vs UP-W Probable Playing XI

BAN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, and Ekta Bisht.

UP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Chamari Atapattu, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, K P Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarwani, and Parshavi Chopra.

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy (UP-W)

Alyssa Healy is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. Richa Ghosh is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Smriti Mandhana (BAN-W)

Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. Grace Harris is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ellyse Perry (BAN-W)

Chamari Atapattu and Ellyse Perry are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a lot of overs. Sophie Devine is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Renuka Singh and Sophie Ecclestone. Both played exceptionally well in the last few T20I matches. Georgia Wareham is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAN-W vs UP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ellyse Perry

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make Ellyse Perry the captain of your team. She will play a crucial role in today's match since she is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a good number of overs.

Chamari Atapattu

Chamari Atapattu loves performing against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and pitch is also expected to assist her. She is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match.

5 Must-Picks for BAN-W vs UP-W, 2nd

Chamari Atapattu

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Devine

Ellyse Perry

Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Expert Tip

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Healy, R Ghosh

Batters: S Mandhana, D Wyatt

All-rounders: E Perry, S Devine, T McGrath, D Sharma, C Atapattu

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, R Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Healy

Batters: S Mandhana

All-rounders: E Perry, S Devine, T McGrath, D Sharma, C Atapattu

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, R Singh, S Patil, G Wareham