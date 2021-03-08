Bangladesh-A vs Ireland-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match – Mar 09, 2021

Bangladesh-A will lock horns with Ireland-A in the third of five unofficial ODI matches at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

The first game between the two sides was abandoned midway after Ireland-A all-rounder Ruhan Pretorious tested positive for COVID-19. In the second match, hosts Bangladesh-A registered a 4-wicket win over Ireland-A.

After being asked to bat first, the visitors scored 267 runs for the loss of seven wickets. However, Bangladesh-A chased down the target with four wickets and as many balls to spare.

Bangladesh-A, who have a pretty balanced and in-form squad, will fancy their chances of another win in the series. However, Ireland-A will look to make a strong comeback after their loss in the second game

They have a decent mix of experienced campaigners and promising youngsters in their ranks, which should stand them in good stead in this game and the remainder of the series. Nevertheless, another exciting game could beckon when the two sides lock horns on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh-A

Akbar Ali (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Saif Hassan (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Aminul Islam, Anisul Islam Emon, Shamim Patwari, Shahadat Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shahin Alam, Sumon Khan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Noman Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam and Mukidul Islam.

Ireland-A

Harry Tector (C), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock (WK), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Ben White and Ruhan Pretorius.

Predicted Playing-11s

Bangladesh-A

Saif Hassan (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Akbar Ali (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Patwari, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mukidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam.

Ireland-A

James McCollum, Harry Tector (C), Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Neil Rock (WK), Mark Adair, Ben White, Ruhan Pretorius.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh-A vs Ireland-A, Third Unofficial ODI.

Date: 9th March 2021; 08:30 AM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a balanced one with an average first-innings score of 185 runs.

The pacers are expected to get some assistance from the wicket early on. But the spinners could have a say as the game progresses and are expected to dictate terms.

Chasing teams have won most of the games played on this ground. So, the captain winning the toss will likely put the opposition to bat first.

Bangladesh-A vs Ireland-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Bangladesh-A vs Ireland-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Harry Tector, Saif Hassan, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorious, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Shafiqul Islam.

Captain: Saif Hassan. Vice-captain: Ruhan Pretorius.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akbar Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, James McCollum, Saif Hassan, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorious, Rakibul Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shane Getkate.

Captain: Ruhan Pretorius. Vice-captain: Gareth Delany.