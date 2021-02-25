BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Unofficial Test Match – Feb 26, 2021

Ireland A's tour of Bangladesh starts with their match-up against Bangladesh A in a four-day unofficial Test match. They are also scheduled to play five unofficial One-Day games, and two T20s.

The four-day game, along with the first three one-dayers will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The action will then shift to Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka for the remaining fixtures.

There are some big names on either side and it is a great opportunity for fringe players to prove their worth. The Bangladesh A squad has a few stars from the victorious 2020 Under-19 World Cup like Akbar Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Rakibul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan.

The likes of Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam and Shahadat Hossain who have already played international cricket are also present in the squad.

On the other hand, Ireland have some stars from the international arena. Players like Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Josh Little, and James McCollum have all played international cricket at some point.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Saif Hassan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Aminul Islam, Anisul Islam Emon, Shamim Patwari, Shahadat Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shahin Alam, Sumon Khan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Noman Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam

Ireland A: Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh A: Saif Hassan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Akbar Ali (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Aminul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam

Ireland A: James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Jonathan Garth, Peter Chase, Ben White

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves, Only Unofficial Test

Date: February 26th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is historically known to suit the spinners. It may well turn from the first day and will be a trial by spin for the Irish side. Both sides will look to pack their side with at least a couple of spinners. Batting is likely to get tougher as the game progresses.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh A vs Ireland A Unofficial Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Akbar Ali, James McCollum, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Aminul Islam, Mark Adair, Shahadat Hossain, Rakibul Hasan

Captain: Curtis Campher Vice-captain: Aminul Islam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Akbar Ali, Harry Tector, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Aminul Islam, Jonathan Garth, Mukidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan

Captain: Saif Hassan Vice-captain: Gareth Delany