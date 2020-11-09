Bangladesh Kings CC vs Falco CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 5 – Nov 10, 2020

In the first game on the second day of the ongoing European Cricket Series Barcelona (ECS) November 2020 tournament, last season's finalists Falco CC face Bangladesh Kings CC, who had finished fourth after losing the Bronze Medal match.

Falco CC have already played a game in the ECS tournament, beating Badalona Shaheen CC by four runs in a thriller. In fact, it was a remarkable come-from-behind victory for Falco CC as they successfully defended 25 runs (with nine wickets in hand) in the last four overs to open their account in the ECS tournament.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Kings CC started off their ECS campaign in Barcelona with a loss against Catalunya CC. Bangladesh Kings CC mustered only 81 runs in their allotted overs before Catalunya overhauled the modest target with seven balls to spare.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh Kings CC: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, MD Rahul, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Soyful Islam, MD Shafiullah, Ajamal Naseri, Muhammad Asjed, Md Siraj Nipo, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mohammed Shemu, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan.

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Bangladesh Kings CC: Jubed Miah (wk), Mohammed Shemu, MD Shafiullah, Md Siraj Nipo, Asjad Butt, Sofiqul Islam, Omar Ali, Moshiur Rahman (c), Shahedur Rahman, Hussain Aminul, Tahed Ahmed.

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Kamran Raja (c), Rehman Ullah, Ijaz Ahmad, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed, Naeem Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz, Adeel Arif.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Kings CC vs Falco CC

Date: November 10th 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS is a good one to bat on. The ball comes on nicely to the bat, and there is something for the bowlers as well. Thus, we could expect a good contest between bat and ball.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Bangladesh Kings CC vs Falco CC)

Dream11 Team for KCC vs FZL - ECS Barcelona November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Jubed Miah, Adeel Sarwar, Hussain Aminul, Asjad Butt, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Md Siraj Nipo, Khawar Javed, Moshiur Rahman, MD Shafiullah.

Captain: Rehman Ullah. Vice-captain: Kamran Raja.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Hussain Aminul, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Omar Ali, Awais Khan, Moshiur Rahman, MD Shafiullah.

Captain: Adeel Sarwar. Vice-captain: Jubed Miah.