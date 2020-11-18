Bangladesh Kings CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 35 – Nov 19, 2020

In the penultimate league game of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, Bangladesh Kings CC will square off against Fateh CC. While the latter have already been knocked out from the ECS tournament, it is a must-win game for Bangladesh Kings CC.

Bangladesh Kings CC will be playing their second ECS game on the bounce, and both are must-win encounters. So far, they have won three and lost three games in the tournament, which places them fifth in the points table.

If Bangladesh Kings CC win both their ECS games, and Catalunya Tigers CC lose one of their remaining two, the former will go through. If Bangladesh Kings CC win just one of their two games, Catalunya Tigers CC will need to lose both their matches for the former to go through.

Meanwhile, this will be the second game of the day for Fateh CC. They have been poor throughout the tournament. They have lost all their six games so far and are almost certain to end with the wooden spoon. However, Manjinder Singh Lovely and his men will want to salvage a consolation win and finish on a high.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh Kings CC: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, MD Rahul, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Soyful Islam, MD Shafiullah, Ajamal Naseri, Muhammad Asjed, Md Siraj Nipo, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mohammed Shemu, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan.

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Bangladesh Kings CC: Mohammed Shemu, Jubed Miah, Asjad Butt, MD Shafiullah, Md Siraj Nipo, Sofiqul Islam, Omar Ali (wk), Moshiur Rahman (c), Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul.

Fateh CC: Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Davinder Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Trilochan Singh.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Kings CC vs Fateh CC

Date: November 19th, 2020; 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has favoured the batsmen quite a bit. The batters have taken full advantage of the helpful conditions and have racked up massive scores in the tournament. Much of the same could be on the cards for this game as well, which could be a high-scoring one.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Bangladesh Kings CC vs Fateh CC)

Dream11 Team for KCC vs FCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jubed Miah, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Happy Singh, Md Siraj Nipo, Rajiv Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Mohammed Shemu, MD Shafiullah.

Captain: MD Shafiullah. Vice-captain: Happy Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Sofiqul Islam, Asjad Butt, Happy Singh, Md Siraj Nipo, Kuldeep Singh, Trilochan Singh, Moshiur Rahman, MD Shafiullah.

Captain: Jubed Miah. Vice-captain: Happy Singh.