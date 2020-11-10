Bangladesh Kings CC vs Minhaj CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 12 – Nov 11, 2020

In the 12th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, Bangladesh Kings CC will square off against Minhaj CC. The game happens to be the last on the third day of the ECS tournament. Both teams come into this game in contrasting forms, though.

Bangladesh Kings CC were beaten by Catalunya CC in their ECS tournament opener. However, they came back well and downed Falco CC, chasing down a 93-run target with nine balls to spare. They will be aiming to build on that win and continue their momentum.

On the other hand, Minhaj CC were handed a proper pasting in their first ECS game, which they lost by a huge margin. In their second game, they fared better but still ended up on the losing side. They fought well but fell four runs short of a 114-run target against Catalunya CC. That makes Bangladesh Kings CC the marginal favourites for this game.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh Kings CC: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, MD Rahul, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Soyful Islam, MD Shafiullah, Ajamal Naseri, Muhammad Asjed, Md Siraj Nipo, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mohammed Shemu, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan.

Minhaj CC: Jafar Iqbal, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, A Hussain, Mukhtiar Singh.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Bangladesh Kings CC: Mohammed Shemu, Jubed Miah (wk), MD Shafiullah, Shakil Mia, Md Siraj Nipo, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Moshiur Rahman (c), Tahed Ahmed, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain.

Minhaj CC: Khizar Ali, Alumdar Hussain (wk), Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Usman Mushtaq, Babar Basharat, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz (c), Amar Shahzad, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasin Javaid.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Kings CC vs Minhaj CC

Date: November 11th 2020, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has produced some good tracks throughout the season. The bowlers have always been in the reckoning while the batters have scored runs as well. More of the same could be expected for the ECS game between Bangladesh Kings and Minhaj too.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Bangladesh Kings CC vs Minhaj CC)

Dream11 Team for KCC vs MIN - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jubed Miah, Usman Mushtaq, Shakil Mia, Hussain Aminul, Muhammad Riaz, Md Siraj Nipo, Sarfraz Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Moshiur Rahman, MD Shafiullah, Dilsher Ahmed.

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo. Vice-captain: Muhammad Riaz.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Hussain Aminul, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Muhammad Riaz, Md Siraj Nipo, Sarfraz Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Mohammed Shemu, MD Shafiullah, Amar Shahzad.

Captain: Hussain Aminul. Vice-captain: Khizar Ali.