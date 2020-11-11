Bangladesh Kings CC vs Pak I Care Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 15 - Nov 12, 2020

Two in-form teams, Bangladesh Kings CC and Pak I Care, lock horns in the 15th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament. Both teams are at the top of the ECS points table and are looking in good form.

Bangladesh Kings CC didn’t have the best of starts to their ECS campaign against Catalunya CC. However, they bounced back in style by winning their next three games in a row. They have chased well and even when batting first, they’ve been dominant.

Similarly, Pak I Care have also had three wins in the ECS, but they had a loss against Badalona Shaheen CC. Pak I Care’s bowling has won them a couple of games in the ECS while their batters have also pitched in. Pak I Care are at the top of the ECS points table, with their net run rate of +3.451 the best of any team in the ECS so far.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh Kings CC: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, MD Rahul, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Soyful Islam, MD Shafiullah, Ajamal Naseri, Muhammad Asjed, Md Siraj Nipo, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mohammed Shemu, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan.

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Bangladesh Kings CC: Mohammed Shemu, Jubed Miah (wk), Asjad Butt, MD Shafiullah, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, Moshiur Rahman (c), Md Siraj Nipo, Sofiqul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Mosaraf Hossain.

Pak I Care: Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Babar (c), Muhammad Kamran, Syed Shafaat Ali, Shehroz Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Adeel Shafqat, Atif Muhammad, Mohammad Yasin, Faizan Raja.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Kings CC vs Pak I Care

Date: November 12th, 2020; 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a good batting track. However, the bowlers have had something in it for them as well. The average score batting first in the ECS tournament has been 95 runs, and more of the same could be expected in this game too.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Bangladesh Kings CC vs Pak I Care)

KCC vs Pak - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jubed Miah, Muhammad Ihsan, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Syed Shafaat Ali, Md Siraj Nipo, Muhammad Babar, Mohammed Shemu, MD Shafiullah, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan. Vice-captain: Hussain Aminul.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Hussain Aminul, Asjad Butt, Syed Shafaat Ali, Md Siraj Nipo, Muhammad Kamran, Mohammed Shemu, MD Shafiullah, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Hussain Aminul. Vice-captain: Muhammad Ihsan.