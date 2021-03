BAK vs SKY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 04, 2021

In the 94th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona, Bangladesh Kings will take on Skyways on Thursday. Although both teams head into the game on the back of wins, their form has been contrasting throughout the season.

The Bangladesh Kings have won four out of their six ECS 10 Barcelona games, with both of their losses coming against the top two sides in Group C – Raval Sporting and Minhaj. In order to attain top spot in the group, they need to win every game from here on by considerable margins.

Skyways, meanwhile, have had a pretty disappointing ECS T10 Barcelona campaign so far. They have won just one game, with Skyways beating Barcelona Gladiators by six wickets in their last game. The elusive victory came on the back of six consecutive losses.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Kings: Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan

Skyways: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Rabi Asif, Sharoon Bashir, Hamad Khalid, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Babar Ali, Irfan Ali, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Jonson Gill, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur, ROhail Arif, Awais Waleed, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Fazal Masih, Isaac Thaper

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Kings: Shakil Mia, Muhammad Masood (wk), Sofiqul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moshiur Rahman (c), Moynul Islam, Soyful Islam, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed

Skyways: Rabi Asif, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad (c), Babar Ali, Awais Waleed (wk), Temooties Bashir, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Isaac Thaper, Fazal Masih

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Kings vs Skyways

Date: March 4th, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The Montjuïc Olympic Ground has produced some absolute batting beauties throughout the ECS T10 Barcelona, with teams racking up big scores. Lately, teams have managed to chase down huge totals as well. Not a lot is expected to change for Thursday's ECS T10 Barcelona game and a score of around 110-120 could be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAK vs SKY)

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh Kings vs Skyways - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Masood, Babar Ali, Rabi Asif, Sofiqul Islam, Adeel Shahzad, Hamad Khalid, Saqib Muhammad, Tahed Ahmed, Adeel Arif, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam

Captain: Adeel Arif. Vice-captain: Sofiqul Islam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Masood, Rabi Asif, Hussain Aminul, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Hamad Khalid, Saqib Muhammad, Tahed Ahmed, Adeel Arif, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam

Captain: Muhammad Masood. Vice-captain: Hamad Khalid