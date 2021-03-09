BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 10, 2021

Bottom-placed Bangladesh Legends will take on an in-form Sri Lanka Legends side in match number 10 of the Road Safety World Series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Legends have played two games in the Road Safety World Series so far, losing both encounters. In both matches, they batted first and couldn’t get going, mustering only 109 and 113. Their bowling has lacked bite as well, and with time running out, Bangladesh Legends need to pull up their socks soon.

Sri Lanka Legends, on the other hand, have been in splendid form in the Road Safety World Series this year. After winning and losing one apiece in 2020, they have dominated the two games they have played this year, with both their batting and bowling looking solid. Sri Lanka Legends will start Wednesday's Road Safety World Series match as overwhelming favorites.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Rafique (c), Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Rajin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif, Khaled Mashud, Khaled Mahmud, Alamgir Kabir, Mehrab Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahman, Aftab Ahmed, Mamun Rashed

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Rajin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Rafique (c), Mohammad Sharif, Khaled Mashud (wk), Mushfiqur Rahman, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

Date & Time: March 10th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has assisted the spinners, who have taken a large chunk of wickets at the venue. There has also been some movement on offer for the fast bowlers early on. The batters have managed to play shots on the up, and a score of around 150-160 could be par here.

Road Safety World Series T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (BD-L vs SL-L)

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends - Road Safety World Series T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Upul Tharanga, Javed Omar, M Nazimuddin, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Rafique, Alamgir Kabir, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan; Vice-captain: Upul Tharanga

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khaled Mashud, Upul Tharanga, M Nazimuddin, Mushfiqur Rahman, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan; Vice-captain: Rangana Herath