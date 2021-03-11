BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 12, 2021

Bangladesh Legends will take on West Indies Legends in match number 12 of the Road Safety World Series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday.

Bangladesh Legends have lost all three of their games so far and are rock-bottom in the Road Safety World Series standings. They just haven’t got going with both bat and ball. Bangladesh Legends will be desperate to record their first win tomorrow.

West Indies Legends, on the other hand, played two games last year, losing both. Since the Road Safety World Series resumed earlier in the month, they have played once, losing that match as well. West Indies Legends will also be hopeful about getting off the mark on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Rafique (c), Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mashud, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Khaled Mahmud, Mamun Rashed, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara(c), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs, Carl Hooper, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Adam Sanford, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Pedro Collins, Renford Pinnock, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Mehrab Hossain, Hannan Sarkar, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mashud (wk), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Rafique (c), Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Mahendra Nagamootoo, Tino Best, Pedro Collins, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends

Date & Time: March 12th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is a very good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batsmen to play shots on the up. While the pacers have received some movement early on with the new ball, spinners have played a big part in the Road Safety World Series so far.

Road Safety World Series T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (BD-L vs WI-L)

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends - Road Safety World Series T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khaled Mashud, William Perkins, Rajin Saleh, M Nazimuddin, Dwayne Smith, Brian Lara, Tino Best, Mohammad Sharif, Mohammad Rafique, Ryan Austin, Sulieman Benn

Captain: Dwayne Smith; Vice-captain: Tino Best

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khaled Mashud, William Perkins, Mushfiqur Rahman, M Nazimuddin, Dwayne Smith, Brian Lara, Tino Best, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammad Rafique, Pedro Collins, Sulieman Benn

Captain: Brian Lara; Vice-captain: Sulieman Benn