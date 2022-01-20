BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, Match 17

Bangladesh U19 (BD-U19) will take on Canada U19 (CAN-U19) in the 17th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 at the Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre, St Kitts on Thursday.

Both teams are yet to win a game at the World Cup. Bangladesh U19 were bowled out for just 97 against England U19 and lost the fixture by seven wickets. Meanwhile, Canada U19 have played two matches, losing both.

BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh U19: Mofijul Islam Robin, Ariful Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Abdullah Al Mamun, Meherob Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman, Rakibul Hasan (c), Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol

Canada U19: Anoop Chima (wk), Arjuna Sukhu, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Siddh Ladd, Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel (c), Kairav Sharma, Sheel Patel, Harjap Saini, Parmveer Kharoud

Match Details

BD-U19 vs CAN-U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, Match 17

Date & Time: January 20th 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre, St Kitts, has been a good one to bat on. UAE U19 scored 284 in the first game at the venue, while Sri Lanka U19 successfully chased down 177 in 37 overs. But the surface has something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anoop Chima has looked in solid touch with the bat at the World Cup, having accumulated 84 runs in two games.

Batter

Mofijul Islam Robin, who has a good record in Youth ODIs, was excellent in the recently concluded Under-19 Asia Cup.

All-rounders

Meherob Hasan can make an impact with both the bat and ball. He scored 14 runs and bowled a couple of maidens in his six-over spell against England U19.

Mihir Patel has been in top form with the bat, scoring 107 runs, including a well-made 96 against UAE U19.

Bowlers

Kairav Sharma has been in fine form on all fronts. He has scored 55 runs and taken four wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Kairav Sharma (CAN-U19): 203 points

Mihir Patel (CAN-U19): 132 points

Ripon Mondol (BD-U19): 75 points

Rakibul Hasan (BD-U19): 33 points

Meherob Hasan (BD-U19): 30 points

Important stats for BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Kairav Sharma: 55 runs & 4 wickets

Mihir Patel: 107 runs

Ripon Mondol: 33 runs & 1 wicket

Meherob Hasan: 14 runs & 0 wickets

BD-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anoop Chima, Aich Mollah, Mofijul Islam Robin, Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel, Meherob Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman, Ethan Gibson, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Kairav Sharma

Captain: Meherob Hasan. Vice-captain: Kairav Sharma.

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anoop Chima, Abdullah Al Mamun, Aich Mollah, Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel, Meherob Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman, Gurnek Johal Singh, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Kairav Sharma

Captain: Ripon Mondol. Vice-captain: Mihir Patel.

Edited by Samya Majumdar