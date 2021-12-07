BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Triangular One-Day Series, Final

Bangladesh U19 (BD-U19) will take on India B U19 (IND B U19) in the final of the U19 Triangular One-Day Series 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Bangladesh U19 have been the best team in the tournament. They have won three out of their four games, with the other fixture being washed out. Meanwhile, India B U19 have one win, one loss and two no-results to their name.
BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Probable Playing 11 today
Bangladesh U19: Mohammed Fahim (wk), Rakibul Hasan (c), Mofijul Islam Robin, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Aich Mollah, Meherob Hasan, Ariful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman Noyon
India B U19: Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Aneeshwar Gautam (c), R Vimal Khumar, Aayush Singh Thakur, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Kaushal Tambe, MD Faiz, Uday Pratap Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Shashank Mehrotra, Vicky Ostwal
Match Details
BD-U19 vs IND B U19, U19 Triangular One-Day Series, Final
Date & Time: December 7th 2021, 9 AM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Pitch Report
With overcast conditions likely to prevail in Kolkata, there could be help on offer for the pacers at the Eden Gardens. But with the bounce being true in nature, the batters can shift gears if they can see off the initial phase.
Today’s BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Aaradhya Yadav is pretty safe behind the stumps and can score some important runs as well.
Batters
Uday Pratap Saharan smashed a ton in the first game for India B Under-19, showcasing his ability to play big knocks.
Prantik Nawrose Nabil is the leading run-scorer in the tri-series, amassing 198 runs in three innings.
All-rounders
Kaushal Tambe has contributed quite well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 51 runs and picked up three wickets.
Meherob Hasan has accumulated 112 runs and taken four wickets in the tournament.
Bowler
Tanzim Hasan Sakib is the leading wicket-taker in the tri-series, having returned with seven scalps at an economy rate of 4.27.
Top 5 best players to pick in BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Meherob Hasan (BD-U19)
Kaushal Tambe (IND B U19)
Uday Pratap Saharan (IND B U19)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BD-U19)
Prantik Nawrose Nabil (BD-U19)
Important stats for BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Meherob Hasan: 112 runs & 4 wickets
Tanzim Hasan Sakib: 7 wickets
Kaushal Tambe: 51 runs & 3 wickets
Uday Pratap Saharan: 115 runs
BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream 11 Prediction (U19 Triangular One-Day Series)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aaradhya Yadav, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mofijul Islam Robin, Uday Pratap Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Ariful Islam, Meherob Hasan, Kaushal Tambe, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman Noyon, Aayush Singh Thakur
Captain: Meherob Hasan. Vice-captain: Kaushal Tambe
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Fahim, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mofijul Islam Robin, Uday Pratap Saharan, MD Faiz, Meherob Hasan, Kaushal Tambe, Aneeshwar Gautam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman Noyon, Aayush Singh Thakur
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Vice-captain: Uday Pratap Saharan