BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Triangular One-Day Series, Final

Bangladesh U19 (BD-U19) will take on India B U19 (IND B U19) in the final of the U19 Triangular One-Day Series 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Bangladesh U19 have been the best team in the tournament. They have won three out of their four games, with the other fixture being washed out. Meanwhile, India B U19 have one win, one loss and two no-results to their name.

BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh U19: Mohammed Fahim (wk), Rakibul Hasan (c), Mofijul Islam Robin, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Aich Mollah, Meherob Hasan, Ariful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman Noyon

India B U19: Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Aneeshwar Gautam (c), R Vimal Khumar, Aayush Singh Thakur, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Kaushal Tambe, MD Faiz, Uday Pratap Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Shashank Mehrotra, Vicky Ostwal

Match Details

BD-U19 vs IND B U19, U19 Triangular One-Day Series, Final

Date & Time: December 7th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

With overcast conditions likely to prevail in Kolkata, there could be help on offer for the pacers at the Eden Gardens. But with the bounce being true in nature, the batters can shift gears if they can see off the initial phase.

Today’s BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aaradhya Yadav is pretty safe behind the stumps and can score some important runs as well.

Batters

Uday Pratap Saharan smashed a ton in the first game for India B Under-19, showcasing his ability to play big knocks.

Prantik Nawrose Nabil is the leading run-scorer in the tri-series, amassing 198 runs in three innings.

All-rounders

Kaushal Tambe has contributed quite well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 51 runs and picked up three wickets.

Meherob Hasan has accumulated 112 runs and taken four wickets in the tournament.

Bowler

Tanzim Hasan Sakib is the leading wicket-taker in the tri-series, having returned with seven scalps at an economy rate of 4.27.

Top 5 best players to pick in BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Meherob Hasan (BD-U19)

Kaushal Tambe (IND B U19)

Uday Pratap Saharan (IND B U19)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BD-U19)

Prantik Nawrose Nabil (BD-U19)

Important stats for BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Meherob Hasan: 112 runs & 4 wickets

Tanzim Hasan Sakib: 7 wickets

Kaushal Tambe: 51 runs & 3 wickets

Uday Pratap Saharan: 115 runs

BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream 11 Prediction (U19 Triangular One-Day Series)

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh U19 vs India B U19 - U19 Triangular One-Day Series 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aaradhya Yadav, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mofijul Islam Robin, Uday Pratap Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Ariful Islam, Meherob Hasan, Kaushal Tambe, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman Noyon, Aayush Singh Thakur

Captain: Meherob Hasan. Vice-captain: Kaushal Tambe

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh U19 vs India B U19 - U19 Triangular One-Day Series 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Fahim, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mofijul Islam Robin, Uday Pratap Saharan, MD Faiz, Meherob Hasan, Kaushal Tambe, Aneeshwar Gautam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman Noyon, Aayush Singh Thakur

Captain: Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Vice-captain: Uday Pratap Saharan

Edited by Samya Majumdar