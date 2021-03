BAP vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Bologna Match - March 23rd, 2021

Baracca Prato will take on Bologna in the seventh match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Tuesday.

Baracca Prato began their ECS T10 Bologna campaign with a nine-wicket win over Pianoro. However, they lost their next match against Kings XI and will be eager to bounce back on Tuesday.

Bologna also won their opening fixture against the Cricket Stars, winning the contest by a tight margin of nine runs. They then suffered an eight-wicket loss against Pianoro in their second ECS T10 Bologna match.

It could prove to be an interesting match between two evenly matched sides, but Bologna have a lot more experienced outfit and could have the edge.

Squads to choose from:

Baracca Prato

Ghulam Dastgeer (captain), Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid (wk), Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Asim Ali, Amjad Shavej, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Zaheer Abbas, Muddassar Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran. Riasat Ali, Sheraj Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaka Ullah.

Bologna

Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Vikas Kalyan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Ankush Kumar (c), Sheraz Ali, Babar Ghafar, Hasir Iftikhar, Qasim Janjua, Khayer Abul, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Abdullah Razzak, Hasham Mushtaq, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Revanth Pannala

Predicted Playing XIs

Baracca Prato

Ghulam Dastgeer (captain), Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid (wk), Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan

Bologna

Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Vikas Kalyan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Ankush Kumar (c), Sheraz Ali, Babar Ghafar, Hasir Iftikhar

Match Details

Match: Baracca Prato vs Bologna, Match 7

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Date & Time: 23rd March, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The batsmen will enjoy batting on this wicket as high scores are pretty common at the venue. Teams usually try to bat first and post a big score upon winning the toss. A score of around 100 is supposed to be par on this track.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAP vs BOL)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Malik Sarfraz, Dastageer Ghulam, Ali Hassan, Zaryab Arshad, Abid Hussain, Suresh Kolli, Jastinder Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Pradeep Kumara, Khayer Abul, Hassan Ali

Captain: Dastageer Ghulam. Vice-captain: Suresh Kolli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Malik Sarfraz, Dastageer Ghulam, Ali Hassan, Abid Hussain, Suresh Kolli, Jastinder Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Pradeep Kumara, Khayer Abul, Hassan Ali, Shahid Imran

Captain: Ali Hassan. Vice-captain: Jastinder Singh