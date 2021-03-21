BAP vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 22nd, 2021

In the first match of the ECS T10 Bologna, Baracca Prato will take on Kings XI at the Oval Rastignano on Monday.

Baracca Prato are making their debut in the ECS, with Ghulam Dastgeer leading the side. He will be one of the players to watch out for in the ECS. Dastgeer was the top-scorer for his team in the last two Italian T20 tournaments, smacking three centuries.

Ali Hassan Jr is a top-order batsman who can bowl spin as well. Asim Javaid will take care of keeping duties. Shahid Imran is an opening bowler who can swing the ball both ways.

Meanwhile, Kings XI, who had a disastrous ECS campaign last season, are captained by Jaipal Singh. Vikas Kumar, Muhammad Awais, Simranjit Singh and Jaswinder Singh are the top four batsmen in their side. Muhammad Awais and Maqsood will take care of pace-bowling duties, while Jaipal and Nagra Jagjit are their spin options.

Kings XI will look to start their ECS campaign with a victory against the tournament debutants Baracca. However, Baracca are more than capable of springing a surprise if they are underestimated by any team, something King XI will need to be mindful of.

ECS T10 Bologna: Squads to choose from

Baracca Prato

Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Arsian Akhtar, Asim Ali, Dastageer Ghulam, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran, Shahid Imran, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah khan, Muddsar Ali, Pradeep Kamara, Riasat Ali, Shams Ejaz, Sheraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaheer Abbas, Zaka Ullah, Asim Javaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman.

Kings XI

Harmanjeet Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Atiq Tabraiz, Momi Taran, Muhammed Maqsood, Noman Ali, Ravi Paul, Sukhjinder Singhrobin, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Muhammed Awais, Praveen Kumar, Rakibull Hassan, Shafique Muhammad, Jagjit Singh, Manjeet Singh Salman Ali, Vikas Kumar.

Probable Playing XIs

Baracca Prato

Ghulam Dastgeer (C), Asim Javaid (WK), Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Shahid Imran, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan, Shams Ejaz, Abid Hussain.

Kings XI

Jaipal Singh (C), Salman Ali (WK), Vikas Kumar, Muhammad Awais, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Maqsood, Nagra Jagjit, Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali.

Match Details

Match: Baracca Prato vs Kings XI, Match 1.

Date and Time: March 22; 1:30 PM

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna.

Pitch Report

Pacers are expected to get lateral movement in the first few overs, with spinners likely to elicit turn in the middle overs.

Batsmen are expected to do well, considering the shorter boundaries. The first-innings par score is around 100-110 runs on this ground.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAP vs KIN-XI Dream11 ECS Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asim Javaid, Ali Hassan, Arslan Akhtar, Dastageer Ghulam, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Nagra, Karamat Ullah Khan, Muhammad Awais, Hassan Ali, Muhammed Maqsood, Shahid Imran.

Captain: Dastageer Ghulam. Vice-captain: Arslan Akhtar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Salman Ali, Ali Hassan, Abid Hussain, Dastageer Ghulam, Jagjit Nagra, Karamat Ullah Khan, Muhammad Awais, Muhammed Maqsood, Shahid Imran, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz.

Captain: Abid Hussain. Vice-captain: Muhammad Awais.