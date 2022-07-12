BAP vs LCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 5

Baracca Prato (BAP) will take on Lucca CC (LCC) in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Tuesday, July 12.

Baracca Prato made a strong start to their ECS T10 Bologna 2022 campaign, winning their opening fixture against Royal Cricket Padova by 42 runs. Lucca CC also registered a big victory in their first encounter, getting the better of Royal Cricket Padova by 52 runs.

BAP vs LCC Probable Playing 11 Today

BAP XI

Arslan Akhtar, Ghulam Dastageer (c), Mehboob Ur Rehman (wk), Muddassar Ali, Hamid Ali, Zaka Ullah, Rasel Buya, Qamar Shabbir, Asim Sheraz, Shahid Imran, Rukhsar Khan.

LCC XI

Shalika Asanka, Thisara Fernando (c), Yasintha Dias, Pradeep Kumara, Tharidu Wijesinghe (wk), Gayan Lakshitha, Muditha Wijesinghe, Aniketh Sanjula, Dananjaya Samara, Aistha Liyange, Piumala Gayantha.

Match Details

BAP vs LCC, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 12th July, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track at the Oval Rastignano generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. The bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the runflow in check.

Today’s BAP vs LCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ur Rehman is great with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Y Dias scored 40 runs off 33 deliveries in the first match and also picked up two wickets.

D Ghulam played a fiery 62-run knock at a strike rate of 258.33 in the first match. His innings was studded with seven fours and eight sixes.

All-rounder

S Asanka is a wonderful all-rounder who has scored 16 runs and taken three wickets so far.

Bowler

G Lakshitha has been consistent with the ball, picking up two wickets and being economical.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAP vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

Y Dias (LCC) – 137 points

S Asanka (LCC) – 124 points

T Fernando (LCC) – 107 points

G Lakshitha (LCC) – 105 points

D Ghulam (BAP) – 103 points

Important stats for BAP vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

Y Dias: 41 runs and 2 wickets

S Asanka: 16 runs and 3 wickets

T Fernando: 3 wickets

G Lakshitha: 13 runs and 2 wickets

D Ghulam: 62 runs

BAP vs LCC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna 2022)

BAP vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Bologna 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Akhtar, M Ur Rehman, Y Dias, T Fernando, D Ghulam, S Asanka, P Kumara, M Ali, G Lakshitha, R Khan, S Asim.

Captain: Y Dias. Vice-captain: S Asanka.

BAP vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Bologna 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Akhtar, T Wijesinghe, Y Dias, T Fernando, D Ghulam, S Asanka, P Kumara, H Shad Ali, G Lakshitha, S Imran, S Asim.

Captain: D Ghulam. Vice-captain: T Fernando.

