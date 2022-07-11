BAP vs RCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 1

Baracca Prato (BAP) will take on Royal Cricket Padova (RCP) in the first match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Monday at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the new ECS T10 tournament. Baracca Prato are one of the strongest contenders for this year's ECS T10 Bologna tournament. Royal Cricket Padova are a popular team with a lot of fans, thanks to their experienced players.

Royal Cricket Padova will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Baracca Prato are a relatively better team. Baracca Prato are expected to win the match.

BAP vs RCP Probable Playing XI

BAP Playing XI

Mehboob Ur Rehman (wk), Arslan Akhtar, Dastageer Ghulam, Ali Hassan, Hanif Majid, Zaka Ullah, Ali Hamza, Naghar Iqbal, Salman Muhammad, Qamar Shabbir, Hamid Shad Ali

RCP Playing XI

Manoj Rodrigo (wk), Ganidu Kosgampala, Dulaj Vimukthi, Chamara Weerasinghe, Dilshan Fernando, Manjula Prasath, Senura Aravinda, Clarance Nishshanka, Angelo Andradege, Virantha Veerasingha, Sena Dharmasena

Match Details

BAP vs RCP, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 1

Date and Time: July 11, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is batting-friendly, where the batters should be able to score a lot of runs. Pacers may find early wickets if they bowl in the right areas. There have been multiple 100+ innings at this pitch so you can expect another high-scoring match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

BAP vs RCP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rodrigo, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

D Ghulam and A Hassan are the two best batsmen pick for the Dream11 team. D Fernando is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

C Nishshanka and H Shad Ali are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and completing their quota of overs. S Asim is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Miran and I Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Fernando is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BAP vs RCP Dream11 prediction team

C Nishshanka (RCP)

H Shad Ali (BAP)

D Fernando (RCP)

Baracca Prato vs Royal Cricket Padova Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Rodrigo, D Ghulam, D Fernando, A Hassan, S Asim, C Nishshanka, H Shad Ali, V Veerasingha, H Miran, I Ahmed, J Fernando

Captain: A Hassan Vice Captain: C Nishshanka

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Rodrigo, D Ghulam, D Fernando, A Hassan, S Asim, C Nishshanka, H Shad Ali, V Veerasingha, A Ghulam, I Ahmed, J Fernando

Captain: A Hassan Vice Captain: H Shad Ali

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far