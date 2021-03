BAP vs ROP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Bologna Match - March 26th, 2021

Baracca Prato will take on Royal Parma in the 18th match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Friday.

Baracca Prato are relative newcomers to the European circuit and began their ECS T10 Bologna campaign with a nine-wicket win over Pianoro. They have since lost three matches on the trot before getting back to winning ways against the Cricket Stars in their last game.

Royal Parma, on the other hand, faced defeat in their first match against Kings XI. However, they have since gone on to win four ECS T10 Bologna matches on the bounce. Royal Parma head into the fixture on the back of a nine-wicket win over the Cricket Stars.

Squads to choose from:

Baracca Prato

Ghulam Dastgeer (captain), Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid (wk), Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Asim Ali, Amjad Shavej, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Zaheer Abbas, Muddassar Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran. Riasat Ali, Sheraj Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaka Ullah.

Royal Parma

Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Jabrar Afzal-I, Hardeep Singh-II, Sukhraj Singh, Balwinder Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Prabhdeep Singh-I, Satvir Singh-II, Jaspal Ram, Gurpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Baracca Prato

Ghulam Dastgeer, Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid (wk), Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan

Royal Parma

Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Jabrar Afzal-I, Hardeep Singh-II, Sukhraj Singh

Match Details

Match: Baracca Prato vs Royal Parma, Match 18

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Date and Time: 26th March, 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

High scores are pretty common at the venue as teams usually try to bat first and post a big total. That could well be the case in the upcoming fixtures as well. A score of 100 is supposed to par on this track.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAP vs ROP)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehmoor Javed, Attiq ur Rehman, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Dastageer Ghulam, Ali Hassan, Zaryab Arshad, Rajmani Singh, Hardeep Singh, Pradeep Kumara, Jabrar Afzal, Ilyas Ahmed

Captain: Dastageer Ghulam. Vice-captain: Rajmani Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehmoor Javed, Attiq ur Rehman, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Dastageer Ghulam, Ali Hassan, Muddssar Ali, Rajmani Singh, Hardeep Singh, Pradeep Kumara, Jabrar Afzal, Ilyas Ahmed

Captain: Deependra Singh Shekhawat. Vice-captain: Mehmoor Javed