BAP vs TRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 18

Baracca Prato (BAP) will take on Trentino Aquilo (TRA) in Match 18 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Friday, July 15.

With one win from their three matches, Baracca Prato finished third in Group A with two points to their account. However, they beat Lucca United on the basis of net run rate to qualify for the Super Five.

In the Super Five, Baracca Prato have lost both their matches so far, including a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Cricket Stars in their most recent encounter.

Trentino Aquilo, meanwhile, finished on top of Group A, winning all three of their matches. They had six points and the highest net run rate of +5.850. In the Super Five, they have won and lost one match apiece. They took on Bologna in their most recent game and ended up losing by five wickets.

BAP vs TRA Probable Playing 11 Today

BAP XI

Arslan Akhtar, Ghulam Dastageer (c), Mehboob Ur Rehman (wk), Muddassar Ali, Hamid Ali, Zaka Ullah, Rasel Buya, Qamar Shabbir, Asim Sheraz, Shahid Imran, Rukhsar Khan.

TRA XI

Asad Tanveer, Muhammad Kashif-I, Lovepreet Singh-III, Awais Ashiq, Ali Saquib Arshad (c), Kamran Hussain (wk), Atif Saleem Raza, Qamar Razzaq, Karzai Maroofkhel, Awais Asghar, Sadaqat Ali.

Match Details

Match: Baracca Prato vs Trentino Aquilo, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 18.

Date and Time: 15th July, 2022, 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna.

Pitch Report

The track is regarded to be good for batting and high scores are quite common at this venue. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves to avoid conceding too much.

Both teams would love to chase after winning the toss.

Today’s BAP vs TRA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ashiq is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team and he has been in great form with the bat.

Batters

A Tanveer is an exciting young talent who has been in outstanding form lately. He has scored 154 runs in four matches and is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. Tanveer also boasts a phenomenal strike rate of 220.

All-rounders

M Kashif is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 181.40 and has also taken five wickets. Kashif will be a fantastic captain for your BAP vs TRA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

S Ali has delivered with the ball in his hand and is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has picked up eight wickets at an average of 6.63 and an economy rate of 7.57. Ali will be looking to add to his tally in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAP vs TRA Dream11 prediction team

M Kashif (Trentino Aquilo) – 324 points.

A Tanveer (Trentino Aquilo) – 285 points.

S Ali (Trentino Aquilo) – 268 points.

K Maroofkhel (Trentino Aquilo) – 180 points.

D Ghulam (Baracca Prato) – 170 points.

Important stats for BAP vs TRA Dream11 prediction team

M Kashif: 78 runs and five wickets.

A Tanveer: 154 runs.

S Ali: Eight wickets.

BAP vs TRA Dream11 Prediction Today

Baracca Prato vs Trentino Aquilo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ashiq, M Ur Rehman, A Tanveer, D Ghulam, L Singh, M Kashif, A Saleem Raza, S Ali, K Maroofkhel, R Khan, I Ahmed.

Captain: M Kashif | Vice-Captain: A Tanveer.

Baracca Prato vs Trentino Aquilo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ashiq, M Ur Rehman, A Tanveer, D Ghulam, L Singh, M Kashif, A Saleem Raza, S Ali, A Saqib Arshad, R Khan, S Asim.

Captain: S Ali | Vice-Captain: D Ghulam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far