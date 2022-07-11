BAP vs TRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 3

Baracca Prato (BAP) will take on Trentino Aquila (TRA) in the third Match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Monday at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna.

Trentino Aquila will be playing their first match of the new ECS T10 tournament. Trentino Aquila are a popular team with a lot of fans, thanks to their experienced and in-form players.

Baracca Prato, on the other hand, are one of the strongest contenders for this year's ECS T10 Bologna tournament and they won their first match against RCP by 42 runs.

Baracca Prato will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Trentino Aquila are a relatively better team. Trentino Aquila are expected to win the match.

BAP vs TRA Probable Playing XI

BAP Playing XI

Mehboob Ur Rehman (wk), Arslan Akhtar, Dastageer Ghulam, Ali Hassan, Hanif Majid, Zaka Ullah, Ali Hamza, Naghar Iqbal, Salman Muhammad, Qamar Shabbir, Hamid Shad Ali

TRA Playing XI

Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Asad Tanveer, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Asghar, Awais Ashiq (wk), Gurpreet Singh-III, Hamza Sagheer, Hussain Tahir, Hassan Tahir, Jack Berrisford, Jawad Ahmed

Match Details

BAP vs TRA, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 3

Date and Time: July 11, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is batting-friendly, where the batters should be able to score a lot of runs. Pacers may find early wickets if they bowl in the right areas. There have been multiple 100+ innings at this pitch so you can expect another high scoring match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

BAP vs TRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ashiq, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

D Ghulam and A Hassan are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. Q Razzaq is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Saleem and H Shad Ali are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Tahir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Kashif and I Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BAP vs TRA Dream11 prediction team

D Ghulam (BAP)

H Shad Ali (BAP)

A Saleem (TRA)

Baracca Prato vs Trentino Aquila Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Ashiq, D Ghulam, A Hassan, M Waseem, Q Razzaq, A Saleem, H Shad Ali, H Tahir, I Ahmed, R Ali, M Kashif

Captain: D Ghulam Vice Captain: H Shad Ali

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Ashiq, M Ur Rehman, D Ghulam, A Hassan, Q Razzaq, A Saleem, H Shad Ali, H Tahir, I Ahmed, A Saqib, M Kashif

Captain: A Saleem Vice Captain: H Shad Ali

