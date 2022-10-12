BAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022, Match 3

The third match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will see Baroda Under 19 (BAR-U19) locking horns with Maharashtra Under 19 (MAH-U19) at the Sehwag International School in Haryana on Wednesday, October 12. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the BAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches after a successful domestic season. The Baroda Under 19 team have a lot of in-form players, while Maharashtra Under 19 players are struggling for form.

Maharashtra Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Baroda Under 19 have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAR-19 vs MAH-U19 Match Details

The third match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will be played on October 12 at the Sehwag International School in Haryana. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAR-U19 vs MAH-U19, Match 3

Date and Time: October 12, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sehwag International School, Haryana

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sehwag International School in Haryana looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers.

BAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Form Guide

BAR-U19 - Will be playing their first match.

MAH-U19 - Will be playing their first match.

BAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Probable Playing XI

BAR-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Dhruv Patel-II (wk), Dhruv Dave, Priyanshu Moliya, Paras Kotwal, Bhavishya Patel, Deep H-Patel, Jadav Rajvirsinh, Abhishek Swaminathan, Raj Limbani, Shailendra Yadav, and Hrushikesh Rakhe.

MAH-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sharwin Uday Kisave (wk), Abhinandan Gaikwad, Kiran Chormale, Sachin Dhas, Swaraj Chavan, Digvijay Patil, Arshin Kulkarni, Tilak Jadhav, Razeq Fallah, Prateek Tiwari, and Parthamesh Gawade.

BAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Patel

D Patel is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. D Dave is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Kotwal

P Kotwal and P Moliya are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Chormale has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Kulkarni

A Kulkarni and A Swaminathan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Boramani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Fallah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Umatt and R Limbani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Fallah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

P Kotwal

P Kotwal is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of 10 overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

P Moliya

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make P Moliya the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BAR-U19 vs MAH-U19, Match 3

A Kulkarni

P Moliya

P Kotwal

D Patel

R Fallah

Baroda Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team.

Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Baroda Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Patel

Batters: P Moliya, P Kotwal, S Chormale, DH Patel

All-rounders: A Kulkarni, A Swaminathan, Y Boramani

Bowlers: R Fallah, R Limbani, K Umatt

Baroda Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Baroda Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Patel

Batters: P Moliya, P Kotwal, S Chormale

All-rounders: A Kulkarni, A Swaminathan, Y Boramani, N Pandya

Bowlers: R Fallah, R Limbani, P Tiwari

