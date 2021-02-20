BAR v JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 21st, 2021

Match 14 of the Super50 Cup will see Barbados locking horns with Jamaica in a do-or-die situation. The winning side will qualify for the semis of the tournament.
A narrow escape on Friday against Leeward Islands has given Jamaica an outright chance to qualify for the semi-finals. A superb performance in that game earned Jeavor Royal the first Man-of-the-Match award of his List A run.
Super50 Cup 2021 has seen two hard-fought games for the Barbados side. Unfortunately, the Barbadians failed to cross the finish line both times, but they find themselves with an opportunity to qualify for the semis.
Squads to choose from
Barbados: Jason Holder (c), Akeem Jordan, Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Jonathan Drakes, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott.
Jamaica: Rovman Powell ©, Derval Green, Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Javelle Glen, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Romaine Morrison, Paul Palmer, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Aldane Thomas, Oshane Thomas.
Predicted Playing XI
Barbados: Shai Hope †, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Nicholas Kirton, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Cheemar Holder, Akeem Jordan.
Jamaica: Aldane Thomas †, Brandon King, Paul Palmer, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Javelle Glen, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Odean Smith, Jeavor Royal.
Match Details
Match: Barbados vs Jamaica
Date: February 21, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
Pitch Report
The wicket is slightly on the slower side. The pitch will thus favor the bowlers, especially the ones with variations. In seven D/N matches at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, four have been won by the teams chasing.
Both sides have played two games and have lost here in a D/N contest. The captain winning the toss will opt to bat against the odds as both sides have struggled to chase under the lights.
BAR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aldane Thomas, Rovman Powell, Andre McCarthy, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Jeavor Royal, Cheemar Holder, and Ashley Nurse.
Captain: Shamarh Brooks Vice-Captain: Jason Holder
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Jamie Merchant, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Jeavor Royal, Ashley Nurse, and Akeem Jordan
Captain: Shai Hope Vice-Captain: Ashley NursePublished 20 Feb 2021, 17:58 IST